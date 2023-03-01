Francis Ngannou Opens Up About The Chances Of Him Re-Signing With UFC In The Future

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has revealed whether an Octagon return is on the cards for him down the line.

Earlier this year, Ngannou’s departure from MMA’s premier promotion was confirmed. The news was announced by UFC President Dana White, who noted that “The Predator” vacated the heavyweight title after turning down a final contract offer.

White also sought to provide his own explanation for the decision, suggesting that Ngannou was leaving the Octagon behind in pursuit of ‘lesser competition’. That claim was refuted by the Cameroonian, who provided an entirely different account of negotiations.

Appreciate all of your support during this time. Full reaction to my UFC departure is live on my YouTube channelhttps://t.co/2M4TGbjUi6 pic.twitter.com/RBZvzWNxAh — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) January 18, 2023

While much of the coverage of Ngannou’s dispute with the UFC surrounded his desire to venture to the boxing ring, the former champ insisted that his gripe with the promotion’s contracts went much deeper than that.

“The Predator” claimed that the UFC had dismissed his request for a number of terms to be added for all fighters, including widescale health insurance and an athlete advocate in board meetings.

With the differing takes and suggestion that he’s avoiding UFC-level opponents through his exit, it appears that the bridge between one of combat’s hardest hitters and the MMA leader is firmly broken, something that Ngannou recently appeared to confirm.

Ngannou Admits UFC Return Is Unlikely

During a recent interview with The Schmo, Ngannou was asked about his future as he enters his third calendar month of unrestricted free agency.

While “The Predator” has had his sights set on a number of other avenues and organizations since his UFC release was confirmed, the topic of a possible quick return to the Octagon has remained a talking point, with the likes of Chael Sonnen calling for Ngannou to consider it.

But for the heavyweight knockout artist, barring a significant change in stance from the UFC, that door is seemingly close to being shut.

“I think my situation is different than others. It’s not like I got cut or something. I left, you know?” Ngannou said. “It would take a lot in order for me to come back, and I doubt that.”

In addition to not pondering a UFC return, it appears that Ngannou’s mind is far from MMA in its entirety right now. Having often expressed his desire to fulfil a lifelong boxing ambition, Ngannou has picked up talk of entering the ring this year.

If he does so, the Cameroon native certainly isn’t short on options…

In addition to a much-discussed showdown with Tyson Fury and Eddie Hearn’s attempt to shoehorn Anthony Joshua into a matchup with “The Predator,” former champion Deontay Wilder has put forth a two-fight offer that would feature one boxing match and a subsequent MMA scrap.

Would you like to see Francis Ngannou back in the Octagon down the line?

