Goiti Yamauchi Feels He’s An All-Around Better Fighter Than Michael ‘Venom’ Page (Exclusive)

Bellator welterweight contender Goiti Yamauchi expects to have an advantage over Michael “Venom” Page when it comes to boasting a well-rounded skillset.

After an impressive run in the cage, Yamauchi is set for the opportunity to stake his claim for a shot at gold. The Japanese-born Brazilian has impressed with a three-fight winning streak since a split decision loss to Dan Moret in 2021.

Following a quick knockout of Chris Gonzalez and first-round submission victory over Levan Chokheli, Yamauchi delivered a career performance last time out, brutally sleeping two-time Pan-American champion Neiman Gracie in the main event of Bellator 284 last August.

With his current form marking his third three-fight winning run since joining Bellator, Yamauchi will look to secure that elusive fourth consecutive triumph at the expense of Page on March 10 in San Jose.

Yamauchi, an 18-fight Bellator veteran and jiu-jitsu specialist, has become renowned for his submission skills, which has seen him pick up the most in Bellator history (nine). But despite collecting just one knockout win in his first 11 victories under the promotion’s banner, the 30-year-old has shown improvements to his striking game in recent times.

That could come in handy at Bellator 292, where he’ll meet an electric standup fighter in “Venom” Page. MVP has built an impressive highlight reel of KOs and unique striking techniques throughout his near-decade in the Scott Coker-led organization.

But despite the Londoner’s credentials, Yamauchi thinks he’s simply superior.

Yamauchi on Page: ‘Everything I Have Is Better’

Ahead of his return to action next Friday, Yamauchi spoke exclusively to MMA News’ Curtis Calhoun. During the interaction, the Bellator veteran discussed his title ambitions having yet to fight for gold since joining the promotion in 2013.

Now, it stands to reason that the Japanese-born Brazilian is as close as ever, meaning a victory over the #2-ranked Page will be crucial in booking Yamauchi in the next spot opposite reigning champion Yaroslav Amosov.

But despite heading towards a matchup that brings with it sizable stakes, Yamauchi isn’t short on confidence. He told MMA News that he’s an all-around better fighter than Page, who notably had his grappling deficiencies exposed last time out against former interim titleholder Logan Storley.

“It’s been a hell of a camp, hell of a preparation,” Yamauchi said. “We are ready. We took very seriously this fight, this camp… I’m very confident about the fighter that I am, the grappler that I am. So, I think not just my game and my martial arts, but I think everything that I have is just better (than Page). I will prove (that on) March 10. I’m just ready to put on a show and do my best.”

While Yamauchi will enter Bellator 292 on the back of some of his best performances, Page will be looking to rebound from a setback. Having earned a championship opportunity by securing redemption against Douglas Lima in 2021, “Venom” found himself competing for interim gold against Storley.

But as well as suffering a five-round decision loss to the American in London last May, Page subsequently made an unsuccessful venture to the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, falling to a close defeat at the hands of former UFC fighter Mike Perry.

Should Yamauchi have his way come March 10, Page’s combat woes will be compounded as he leapfrogs the Englishman in the rankings. And if MVP’s night ends in a similar fashion to how Gracie’s did last summer, the #5-ranked contender may just find himself fighting for title glory soon after.

