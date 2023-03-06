‘Mystic Triple C’ Henry Cejudo Takes Credit For Jon Jones Win At UFC 285

Jon Jones had a nearly flawless victory at UFC 285, and it is apparently all thanks to Henry Cejudo.

After a three-year layoff, Jones finally made his heavyweight debut against Ciryl Gane, at UFC 285, for the vacant title. Although he initially opened as an underdog and had fans questioning his ability to return after such a layoff, the former light heavyweight king would shine in unimaginable ways, decimating Gane and submitting him in just over two minutes.

Henry Cejudo Saw Jon Jones’s Future

Ahead of his return, Jon Jones trained for a few weeks, with none other than Henry Cejudo, in addition to his normal training team from Greg Jackson and company. Fans were curious to see if the Tripe C would be able to help lead Jon to another championship, much like he did for Weili Zhang and Deiveson Figueiredo.

As it turns out, training with a former Olympic wrestler and UFC champ-champ has its benefits. Shortly after Jones was able to earn a submission win over Gane, Cejudo posted to Twitter to congratulate Jon on the win, while also patting himself on the back by showing footage of himself teaching the exact techniques Jones used on Gane.

“Call me Mystic Triple C ’cause I predict deez tings!!! @JonnyBones #AndNew 🐐🐐” Cejudo captioned, referencing of course, Conor McGregor’s Mystic Mac tagline.

Few expected that training with Cejudo for the short amount of time that he did, would have a massive impact on Jon Jones being able to win his fight. That said, it is hard to ignore the strategic planning the Olympian is capable of considering.

With or without the help of Henry Cejudo, there is little denying just how impressive this win was from Jon Jones. It will be interesting to see if these two continue to work together as Jon prepares for his apparent summer contest with Stipe Miocic.

Is Henry Cejudo the secret to the incredible performance of Jon Jones?