Henry Cejudo Names What Jon Jones Must Do To Become The Greatest HW Of All Time

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo has outlined what newly crowned heavyweight titleholder Jon Jones must do to achieve GOAT status in the division.

Through his exploits at 205 pounds, where he defeated the likes of Daniel Cormier, Alexander Gustafsson, Lyoto Machida, Shogun Rua, and Chael Sonnen en route to two championship reigns, most acknowledge that “Bones” has already firmly locked down the ‘greatest of all time’ accolade in one weight class.

This past weekend, Jones took the first step towards cementing his legacy in a new environment. He did so by submitting former interim champ and #1-ranked contender Ciryl Gane inside one round to secure the vacant heavyweight gold at UFC 285.

In the aftermath of Jones’ triumphant comeback in Las Vegas, the debate surrounding who holds overall GOAT status in the promotion has raged on.

And while Cejudo, who played a prominent part in the Rochester native’s training ahead of his return, already believed that “Bones” sits atop the all-time mountain, he thinks an unheralded two-division GOAT status is also now attainable.

Cejudo Outlines Two Routes To Jones Becoming The HW GOAT

During a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, the former flyweight and bantamweight kingpin discussed the latest achievement added to the illustrious résumé of Jones.

With Jones clearly not content with the feats he’s already accomplished, “Triple C” looked ahead to his plans to defend the gold and the possible challenges that lie in wait.

And according to Cejudo, there are two paths down the line that could result in Jones replicating his best-ever recognition at light heavyweight — a victory over Francis Ngannou or a lengthy list of successful retentions.

“I think the UFC will want to make that fight, Francis Ngannou versus Jon Jones,” Cejudo said. “To me, I do think you have to beat a Francis Ngannou, or you gotta continue to keep defending it to really call yourself the greatest heavyweight of all time. Because, at the end of the day guys, it all goes down to numbers. How many defenses have you had at heavyweight?”

Had original plans come to fruition, Jones could’ve already had the chance to tick off one of Cejudo’s requirements. Prior to Ngannou choosing to depart the promotion following a contractual dispute, reports suggested that “The Predator” was likely to defend the title against the returning “Bones.”

With the former 205lber benefitting from Ngannou’s exit and securing his place on the throne, the Cameroonian was quick to point out who the real “heavyweight king” is post-UFC 285.

Good job Jonny Boy 👍



Sincerely,

The heavyweight king — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) March 5, 2023

Following the event, Dana White appeared to shut down any hope of Ngannou returning to the Octagon. Despite that, many still believe a comeback is possible should the former champ complete his boxing ambitions in the coming months.

If that doesn’t happen, a record-breaking reign is also likely within the realms of possibility for Jones. The most defenses racked up consecutively by a heavyweight titleholder is three, a length achieved by Stipe Miocic.

Should Jones defeat the Ohio native in their expected clash this summer, he’ll be just two retentions away from equalling Miocic’s defense record for a singular reign.

Beyond that, the divisional GOAT debate would perhaps need to welcome a new candidate…

Do you agree with Henry Cejudo? Can Jon Jones become the greatest heavyweight of all time?

