Henry Cejudo: Bo Nickal Will Struggle If The UFC Doesn’t ‘Build Him’ Correctly

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo has sent a warning to middleweight newcomer Bo Nickal following his successful debut.

While the crowning of two new champions and the continued surge of undefeated contender Shavkat Rakhmonov gained much of the attention at last weekend’s UFC 285 pay-per-view, one debutant also hit the headlines courtesy of a fast opening victory inside the Octagon.

Decorated collegiate wrestler Bo Nickal, who secured a pair of victories on Dana White’s Contender Series last year to earn a UFC contract, made his first walk inside T-Mobile Arena. In quick time, “The Allen Assassin” submitted Jamie Pickett via arm-triangle choke.

While much of the post-fight discussion has surrounded the apparent missed low blow that led to the takedown and fight-ending sequence on the ground, Nickal’s talents and potential have also been acknowledged.

But while Cejudo, one of the all-time combat sports greats, believes the sky is the limit for the middleweight prospect, he thinks caution must be taken with his rise.

Cejudo Warns UFC Not To Rush Nickal

During a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, former champ-champ Cejudo reacted to the events of UFC 285 and the successful debut of the highly touted Nickal.

While “Triple C” acknowledged that “The Allen Assassin” was able to have his hand raised inside one round, he pointed to the initial struggle to take the fight to the ground as evidence that Nickal needs to adjust his wrestling game to suit mixed martial arts.

With that said, Cejudo warned against Nickal being quickly pushed towards the top, insisting that the 27-year-old will “struggle” if he’s put against elite competition too soon.

“There’s a huge hype train going around with Bo Nickal. Obviously, he did win, but I also saw a little difference in him because he did struggle to get that takedown,” Cejudo said. “MMA wrestling, it’s different than NCAA Wrestling. They have to continue to keep building Bo Nickal. If they don’t build Bo Nickal and they give him somebody tough, Bo Nickal is going to struggle.”

Cejudo later sent some direct words of advice Nickal’s way, claiming he needs around six fights against a similar level of foe to Pickett before sharing the Octagon with top 10 opposition.

“Moving forward, Bo Nickal, I hope you’re listening, you’re gonna need about six fights like this before you start getting up to like, the top 10,” Cejudo advised. “I know you have goals of becoming (the) pound-for-pound (best). Do I believe you can do it? 100 percent. Anybody that is a wrestler that’s a freestyler as high level as yourself can do it. Take your damn time, bro.”

Given Nickal’s confidence in future bouts against former champion Israel Adesanya and welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev, Cejudo’s suggestion may differ from the newcomer’s intentions.

Either way, the three-time NCAA Division I National Champion began his Octagon tenure on the right foot.

