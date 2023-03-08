Ian Garry Reveals Aggressive Fan Challenged Him To Fight At UFC 285: “You Don’t Want None Of This Smoke”

UFC welterweight Ian Garry nearly had to fight another unintended opponent not long after earning a win at UFC 285 on Saturday.

Garry earned a TKO win over Song Kenan at UFC 285 to remain unbeaten in his professional MMA career. After getting knocked down in the opening round, he rallied in the last two rounds to dominate Kenan on the feet.

Garry earned the praise of Conor McGregor and others for his performance in the Octagon. The 25-year-old has passed all four of his UFC tests so far after getting signed to a deal in 2021.

After the fight, Garry nearly got into it with a man backstage who was talking trash and challenging him to a fight. Unfortunately for the troll, he decided to pick on the wrong man and was lucky it didn’t result in serious injury.

Ian Garry Details Altercation With Trash-Talking Fight Fan

some random guy trying to fight Ian Garry after winning last night pic.twitter.com/DesFrdwg2X — 𝙼𝙼𝙰 𝙼𝚊𝚛𝚌𝚞𝚜 🏝 (@mmamarcuss) March 5, 2023

During a recent interview on The MMA Hour, Garry explained a near-physical altercation with a spectator at T-Mobile Arena.

“I just hear this guy shouting, screaming, coming through like where all the cars were and he’s like, ‘Bro that’s the easiest f***ing 50k I’ve ever made in my life,” Garry said. “I’m f***ing awesome.’ He’s just screaming and shouting. I don’t know if he was off his face or what he was doing. But then he just bumped into me. And I just turned around to him and I’m like, ‘Hey, relax.’

“And he turns around and goes, ‘Or what?’ I just start laughing and I look at him like, ‘Sorry?’ And he’s like, ‘Or what? I’m a fighter, I do this s***. You don’t want any of this smoke.’”

Garry went on to clarify how close he was to engaging in a fistfight with the man.

“I’ve never been in a fight outside the Octagon because I’m too smart,” Garry said. “But it took everything in me, with the way he was eyeballing me, not to go at him.”

Garry won his UFC debut against Jordan Williams at UFC 268 by first-round knockout. He’s emerging as a welterweight to watch in the UFC and is possibly a win or two away from a spot in the rankings.

Garry’s post-fight celebrations were briefly halted by the aggressive fan, but luckily cooler heads prevailed and no one was seriously hurt.

