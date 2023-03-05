lan Garry Pays Tribute To Jon Jones After Spectacular UFC 285 Win, Earns Praise From Conor McGregor

Ian Garry scored a big win at UFC 285, and earned props from the man who inspired his career.

It was not an easy road to victory for Garry, who got dropped early on in his fight against Song Kenan. However, he was able to bounce back to earn a TKO late into the third round, maintaining his undefeated record.

Ian Garry Praises Jon Jones

In the end, Ian Garry advanced to 11-0 and continued to move forward on his quest to capture UFC gold — a quest that he admits was inspired by a fellow former Cage Warriors champion, and the first UFC champ-champ, Conor McGregor. In fact, after his big win at UFC 285, “The Future” paid tribute to McGregor, by performing the iconic Billi Strut after the win.

However, McGregor was not the only MMA legend who got respect from Garry after the win. While speaking to Joe Rogan in the cage, he credited UFC 285 headliner Jon Jones for a lot of the skills he utilizes in the cage.

“I spoke to the GOAT the other day. I spoke to Jon Jones in the UFC PI, and I told him I take a lot of my game after him,” Garry said in the post-fight interview. “You see the way I start playing with the hands? When you look at the best in the sport, you can learn so much, and tonight every single one of you fans get to watch the best in the world do it.”

Conor McGregor Sees “The Future”

As it turns out, Mystic Mac really can see the future, in a sense, as Conor McGregor was watching Ian Garry perform at UFC 285. He also saw the tribute paid to him by the undefeated prospect, who tipped his cap to the former champ with the signature noodle armed walk.

It was safe to say that McGregor liked what he saw too, as was evident when he took to Twitter shortly after the fight. Here, he praised Garry for his win, complementing his fellow countryman.

“Ian Garry you little DAISY! ☘️” McGregor wrote.

Ian Garry you little DAISY! ☘️ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 5, 2023

Earlier in the week, the two had a heartwarming interaction backstage.

Ian Garry meets Conor McGregor … again. Lovely stuff. pic.twitter.com/i3YJdz45jL — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 4, 2023

All in all, this was certainly a big win for Ian Garry, who has now scored four straight wins in the UFC. It will be interesting to see how he is matched up next, and if he gets the quick return fight in Miami that he is hoping for.

