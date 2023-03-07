Ian Machado Garry: I’m “The First of the Generation” Inspired by Conor McGregor

Ian Machado Garry is grateful for the support he’s received from his countryman Conor McGregor, and the 25-year-old considers himself to be the first of what will be many UFC fighters that were inspired by the former two-division champion.

“The Future” extended his undefeated record to 11-0 by scoring a third-round finish over Kenan Song at UFC 285. The win didn’t come without some challenges, as Garry was dropped late in the first round before eventually taking over to stop Song via strikes with less than a minute remaining in the fight.

The 25-year-old joined the UFC in 2021 after winning the Cage Warriors welterweight title and has now won all four of his fights since debuting for the promotion. Garry’s skills in the cage and work on the mic have resulted in more than a few comparisons to McGregor, who made sure to share some praise on Twitter following the undefeated fighter’s third-round TKO at UFC 285.

McGregor Motivated Garry Ahead Of UFC 285

Garry made an appearance on The MMA Hour to discuss his win over Song, and host Ariel Helwani asked if running into McGregor during UFC 285 fight week provided any sort of extra motivation heading into the event.

McGregor is arguably the biggest star to ever compete in MMA. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

“A hundred percent,” Garry answered. “I mean, he’s the guy that inspired my entire nation to want to fight, and train MMA. I mean, the scenes when Conor was on the rise was nuts. And I’m that kid who was the first of a generation to make it into the UFC because of his run. And for me, to have that and move forward, and to see him and go into a fight week knowing that he’s saying that he’s gonna be there, that he’s behind me, that he’s with me. It’s like – that’s pretty empowering for a young man who’s hearing that from the guy that inspired him.”

McGregor experienced a meteoric rise to stardom after he joined the UFC in 2013. “The Notorious” captured the attention of fans with both his trash talk and sensational knockouts, and he eventually claimed both the promotion’s featherweight and lightweight titles.

The 34-year-old hasn’t competed since injuring his leg during a trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, but the Irishman will be coaching opposite Michael Chandler for Season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter before the pair meet in the Octagon at an unannounced date.

What do you make of Garry’s suggestion that he’s the first UFC fighter from a generation that was inspired by McGregor?

