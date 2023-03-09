Jake Paul Challenges Floyd Mayweather To Put 50-0 Record On The Line In Real Fight, Refuses To ‘Rob Fans’ With Exhibition

YouTuber-turned-pugilist Jake Paul has called for boxing legend Floyd Mayweather to put his undefeated record on the line in a professional bout.

While he made his name as an internet personality and Disney star, Paul has since spread his wings into the combat sports world through seven professional appearances. Last time out, “The Problem Child” fell to defeat for the first time in his career, with British pro Tommy Fury earning the nod on two of the three judges’ scorecards in Saudi Arabia.

Although an immediate rematch appears to be on the table owing to clause in Paul’s contract, a fresh option presented itself this week courtesy of a public altercation.

On Wednesday, Paul almost came to blows with Mayweather and his large entourage outside the Miami-Dade Arena. In footage released by TMZ Sports, the 26-year-old Cleveland native can be seen running from the group after threats of violence.

Floyd if you want to fight 1 on 1 we can do that but don’t try to hop out of 3 cars 25 dudes deep tryna to jump me while I’m tryna enjoy my Wednesday night — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 9, 2023

Since then, Paul has made a number of comments online. In one video, he accused Mayweather and his team of waiting for him outside the stadium, and also defended his decision to quickly depart the situation.

Now, the polarizing online star has laid down a challenge.

Paul Calls Out Mayweather Following Public Confrontation

While Paul was building his prominence in combat sports through professional bouts against mixed martial arts veterans, Mayweather was maintaining his own presence in the sport.

The 15-time world champion has featured in numerous exhibition bouts, including against a British YouTuber and former opponent of Paul’s in Deji Olatunji last November. Just last month, “Money” made his UK debut against former MMA fighter and reality TV star Aaron Chalmers.

In a recent tweet following their public clash, Paul revealed he’s been offered exhibition matches opposite Mayweather in the past. But believing that would be “robbing” the fans, the 26-year-old called for the legendary pugilist to put his undefeated record on the line in a “real fight.”

“Floyd will not see me 1 on 1 in a real fight. That’s a fact,” Paul wrote. “His team has hit my team numerous times to do one of his ‘exhibitions’. Now he ambushes me. Come see me in the ring, real fight, no exhibition robbing fans bullsh*t.”

Floyd will not see me 1 on 1 in a real fight. That’s a fact. His team has hit my team numerous times to do one of his “exhibitions”. Now he ambushes me 🤣. Come see me in the ring, real fight, no exhibition robbing fans bullshit. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 9, 2023

Paul’s comments about exhibition bouts come in spite of his brother Logan competing in one such contest against Mayweather back in 2021. Incidentally, that’s also where Jake’s feud with “Money” appears to have started.

While in attendance at a pre-fight press conference, Paul sparked chaos by removing Mayweather’s hat. With that, as well as the latest clash, the groundwork has certainly been laid for a future collision inside the squared circle.

Would you like to see Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather settle their differences in the ring?