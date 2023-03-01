Jake Paul Says Tommy Fury Fight Tracking To Do Over Half A Million PPV Buys

Jake Paul has claimed that the PPV buys for his boxing match with Tommy Fury are on track to make it one of the biggest selling fights of the year.

The 26-year-old has quickly established a name for himself in combat sports since making his pro boxing debut in 2020. Paul put himself on the radar of MMA fans when he knocked out Ben Askren in the first round of their 2021 matchup, and he followed that up by scoring a pair of wins over former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley later that year.

Paul has made a name for himself in boxing after only a few years in the sport. (Christian Peterson)

Many MMA fans dismissed the Woodley and Asken wins due to those fighters both coming from wrestling backgrounds, but “The Problem Child” took on a respected striker when he met UFC legend Anderson Silva last October. Even though “The Spider” was past his prime and the significantly older fighter, Paul still surprised a number of combat sports fans by claiming a unanimous decision that extended his pro boxing record to 6-0.

Paul Says PPV Buys Are “Silver Lining” After Loss

Paul had been angling for a matchup with Tommy Fury dating back to 2021, but two previous bookings fell through before the fight was scheduled a third time for February 26 in Saudi Arabia.

Fury ended up handing the 26-year-old the first loss of his boxing career via split decision. Paul did manage to knock “TNT” down late in the fight, but overall Fury was the more active fighter and was comfortably ahead on the two scorecards that went in his favor.

The match was one of the more talked about fights of the year so far despite the relative inexperience of both fighters, and Paul says that the apparent success of the PPV numbers softens the blow of him losing the matchup.

“I guess the silver lining is that the Pay-Per-Views are off the fucking charts. Probably gonna be the biggest fight of the year, it’s gonna be hard to contend with…It’s probably coming in like over half a million buys.”

Losing his undefeated record may have taken some of the 26-year-old’s momentum away, but Paul probably won’t have an issue finding an opponent for his next fight. There’s already been talk of a potential rematch with Fury, and the possibility of a bout with fellow social media personality KSI is likely still on the table.

What do you think of Paul’s claim that his fight with Fury is trending to do half a million PPV buys?