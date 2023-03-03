Updated Estimates for Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury PPV Buys & Earnings

We’ve got an update on the ‘business’ side of last weekend’s Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury boxing fight. The latest estimates still indicate a successful outing, but are far more conservative than the numbers floated by Paul himself.

After almost two years of back-and-forth and delays, ‘The Problem Child’ and ‘TNT’ finally settled the score in the ring. After eight rounds of competitive action, Fury was declared the winner via split-decision.

A disappointed Paul went on to blame illness and an arm injury for hindering his performance. The fight marked ‘The Problem Child’s first loss in the pro-boxing ring, as well as his first fight against a pro-boxer, having fought a blend of celebrities and former MMA fighters in the years prior. For Fury, the victory extends his winning form to 9-0.

The fight received major coverage and was a hot topic of debate in the combat sports world in the lead-up.

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury Did Big Business

On the latest episode of his BS w/Jake Paul podcast, the ‘Problem Child’ claims he earned a staggering $30 million for the Fury fight. He also said the event is trending to have done around half a million pay-per-view buys.

According to veteran pro wrestling and MMA journalist Dave Meltzer, the real numbers are far more conservative. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer stated that Paul’s purse was closer to $10 million, with Fury pocketing around $4 million. As for PPV buys, “the rumored number from sources who would know” was 200,000.

Paul vs. Fury did massive volume on Google, with approximately 4.2 million searches. This level of search activity is equivalent to pay-per-views that do a million buys, which shows just how popular Paul is online.

Where Jake Paul goes from here is difficult to say. Prior to the Fury loss, ‘The Problem Child’ had signed with the PFL and was looking to make his MMA debut in the near future. After losing to ‘TNT’, however, Paul was quick to make clear his interest in a rematch.

