Jalin Turner Calls Drew Dober “Weak” For Not Stepping Up At UFC 285

Jalin Turner isn’t impressed by the fact that Drew Dober didn’t step up to fight him after Dan Hooker pulled out of UFC 285.

The 27-year-old is currently riding an impressive five-fight winning streak where he’s finished every opponent he’s faced. That success has earned him a #10 ranking in the UFC’s lightweight division, and “The Tarantula” was set to kick off his year with a matchup on the UFC 285 main card against Dan Hooker.

“The Hangman” was unfortunately forced to withdraw from the fight with a broken hand, and now Turner will meet #7-ranked Mateusz Gamrot. The new matchup provides “The Tarantula” with a more significant chance to jump up the lightweight rankings, although he was asked at the UFC 285 media day how he felt about the lower-ranked Dober not stepping up to face him.

“I honestly don’t even really wanna speak on that too much, because he’s not here, he didn’t step up,” Turner answered. “So why would you say somebody’s name if you’re not gonna step up? I’m not gonna say nobody’s name unless I feel I can beat them any day of the week, that’s just how I feel. That’s how I roll. As you can see, I don’t say too many people’s names at all, because that’s just not me.”

Turner: Dober “Didn’t Really Want To Fight Me”

Dober is currently on a three-fight knockout streak and made a point to call Turner out following his most recent victory over Bobby Green, but “The Tarantula” thinks the 34-year-old could have backed that up by fighting him at UFC 285.

Dober called out Turner following his second-round knockout win against Bobby Green. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LL)

“I don’t know, you know it just makes you look like – I ain’t gonna say no profanity – but it just makes you look a little softer if you know, you get the opportunity to fight me and then you don’t take it because you need more time for whatever. Whatever you need, more preparation, more to cut weight, whatever the hell it is. It makes you look weak. And then even when he called me out he just kept talking about Michael Chandler. ‘Oh Michael Chandler fight this, Michael Chandler fight that.’ He didn’t really want to fight me, he didn’t want these problems like he said. He didn’t.”

Turner may decide he wants to settle things with the #14-ranked Dober at a later point, but if he can extend his win streak against Gamrot at UFC 285 then the 27-year-old will likely be knocking on the door of the lightweight Top 5.

The matchup between Turner and Gamrot is part of a stacked UFC 285 main card that includes Valentina Shevchenko defending her women’s flyweight title in the co-main event against Alexa Grasso. The card’s headlining bout also will see a new heavyweight champion crowned when Jon Jones makes his return after three years away to take on former interim title holder Ciryl Gane.

What do you think of Turner’s reaction to Dober not stepping up at UFC 285?

