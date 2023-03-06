Jamahal Hill Gives Verdict On Fighting Jon Jones At HW, Intense Staredown With Jiří Procházka

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jamahal Hill has discussed a possible heavyweight fight with Jon Jones and reflected on his recent faceoff with Jiří Procházka.

This past weekend, both Hill and Procházka were in attendance for the UFC 285 pay-per-view in Las Vegas. At the top of the stacked card, former two-time 205-pound kingpin Jones made his long-awaited return.

But rather than looking to continue his dominance at light heavyweight, “Bones” brought his talents to a new division, ascending the heavyweight mountain in his debut by submitting former interim titleholder and #1-ranked contender Ciryl Gane in quick time.

PANDEMONIUM AFTER JONES GOT THE WIN 🙌 #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/gZPxYgKkTF — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 5, 2023

Having had a cageside view of Jones’ emphatic arrival in his new weight class, Hill was nothing but complimentary towards the former occupier of the throne on which he currently sits.

“I think (his performance) was phenomenal. I think he is definitely one of the greatest, and probably the greatest talent we’ve ever seen,” Hill told InsideFighting backstage at T-Mobile Arena. “I’m happy for him, man. That was a phenomenal performance. He went in and made it look easy.”

Following his own crowning at UFC 283 in January, “Sweet Dreams” expressed interest in challenging himself against Jones, branding him the “ultimate test.” The light heavyweight champ reiterated that sentiment following Jones’ triumphant return.

“I’m down to follow him up and fight him right after I run out of challengers here where I’m at,” Hill said before answering if he could defeat Jones. “I think I can beat everybody.”

But before placing too much focus on a possible heavyweight transition, Hill has business to attend to at 205 pounds — something he also got reminded of at Saturday’s event.

Hill Recalls Procházka Faceoff: “I Can’t Wait To Get Him In There”

At UFC 285, Hill wasn’t the only prominent light heavyweight present in the fighters’ area. In fact, he shared the space with the man touted to be the first challenger to his recently begun reign.

Having benefitted from Procházka’s shoulder injury and decision to vacate the belt late last year, Hill is expected to put the title on the line against “Denisa” when he’s fully recovered. And ahead of that, the pair were filmed having their first faceoff inside T-Mobile Arena.

During the same interview, Hill reflected on the intense staredown, noting that the Czech star appeared ready.

“I can’t wait to get him in there, for real,” Hill said. “He don’t look scared. He look like he thinks he’s ready to go. We’re gonna find out. Hopefully (I fight) him (next).”

While Dana White initially branded the former champ’s shoulder damage as the worst seen by UFC doctors, it appears that he’ll be ready to make the walk again much sooner than initially anticipated.

In his latest estimate, Procházka suggested that a summer return is on the table.

How do you think a fight between Jamahal Hill and Jiří Procházka would play out?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.