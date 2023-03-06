Jamahal Hill on Francis Ngannou Battling Against the UFC For Better Fighter Pay: “I Ain’t Nobody Like That”

Jamahal Hill respects Francis Ngannou for previously using his status as champion to challenge the UFC, but “Sweet Dreams” doesn’t think he’d be able to do the same thing at this current stage in his career.

The 31-year-old kicked off his year by winning a dominant unanimous decision over Glover Teixeira to claim the vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 283. That win was Hill’s fourth victory in a row after stopping his previous three opponents, and he also become the first contract winner from Dana White’s Contender Series to win a UFC belt.

“Sweet Dreams” already has challengers lining up even at this early stage of his title reign, and during a recent appearance on the podcast Point Forward he was asked if he intends to use his status as champion to address fighter’s rights the way that Ngannou previously tried to do.

Hill won the UFC’s vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 283. (Zuffa LLC)

“Yeah, for like right now I just like, I’m just building bridges,” Hill answered. “You know what I’m saying? I ain’t nobody like that. I really like – regardless of anything, regardless of the confidence I have in myself inside the cage, I ain’t nobody like that bro…I’m just another motherfucker, for real…So I don’t go out thinking like – even like the influence, like I’m now realizing all right, like the influence and whatever, things like that, you know? But to me, I’m just me. That’s all I know how to be, that’s all I know. So that’s really all I am.”

Hill Proposes Different Solution From Ngannou’s Approach

Hill went on to say that he’s open to having discussions about issues like more substantial pay and insurance, but to actually make a stand for anything he feels he’d need the support of his fellow fighters.

“So, like I could talk to some people, but I don’t know how much people are really gonna listen, so I don’t – for the most part, as far as the fighters go, I just try to be cool. Get everybody to talk, you know I’m open. I’m an open person, so like we can talk about anything. I talk to the fighters about that, I talk to them about bread like that. I think the main thing that needs to happen to a degree for us fighters, like the pay thing and all of that stuff to change. Fighters are gonna have to come together, to a degree.”

Ngannou surprised much of the MMA world when it was announced that he and the UFC had decided to part ways following failed contract negotiations. “The Predator” held the heavyweight title at the time of his exit and had already defended it once against Ciryl Gane, but apparently he and the UFC were unable to come to terms on a number of things.

A new heavyweight champion was crowned at last weekend’s UFC 285 when Jon Jones returned after a three-year layoff and submitted Gane in the first round. “Bones” previously established himself as arguably the sport’s GOAT during his reign as light heavyweight champion, and that division has seen several fighters hold the belt between his hiatus and Hill’s win at UFC 283.

What do you think of Hill’s comments about how he plans to use his influence as UFC champion?

