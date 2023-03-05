Jamie Pickett Plans To Contest Bo Nickal Loss After Groin Shot

Jamie Pickett will apparently be appealing his UFC 285 loss to Bo Nickal. Pickett had the unenviable task of welcoming highly touted prospect Nickal to the UFC, in spite of the fact he had 18 more pro bouts than the NCAA Division I wrestler. In the end, the oddsmakers seemed right to label Nickal a massive favorite, as he ran through Pickett to earn a submission in the first round.

Jamie Pickett Plans on Protesting Loss

As dominant as the fight seemed, Bo Nickal is facing controversy in his UFC debut, for lading an illegal knee to the groin of Jamie Pickett, which went unseen by referee Keith Peterson. This led to a guillotine attempt, starting the ground exchange that eventually resulted in the arm triangle, just over the halfway point of the first round.

Immediately following the fight, it became clear that Pickett does not plan on letting the results of this fight stand, at least not without trying to fight it. According to his manager, the middleweight fighter will apparently be appealing the loss, citing the fact that the knee directly led to the submission, no matter how much he tried protesting at the time.

“Jamie Pickett’s manager LaMont Chappell tells me they will be appealing the result of the Bo Nickal fight with the NSAC, citing a low blow directly led to the takedown and finish,” Nolan King reported.

Historically speaking, fighters have not had much success when it comes to fighters making efforts in appealing to athletic commissions to overturn losses, although there have been the rare exception to that rule. Time will tell if Jamie Pickett has a better experience, or if the win by Bo Nickal will stand.

