Jamie Pickett On Bo Nickal Controversy: ‘He Wasn’t Taking Me Down Without The Low Blow’

UFC middleweight Jamie Pickett has provided his take on the controversial nature of Bo Nickal’s debut victory this past weekend.

After a standout collegiate wrestling career, which saw him become a three-time NCAA Division I National Champion and a three-time Big Ten Conference champion out of Pennsylvania State University, Nickal arrived in the Octagon at UFC 285.

Following a pair of rapid victories on Dana White’s Contender Series last year, “The Allen Assassin” repeated the feat on debut at T-Mobile Arena, submitting Pickett inside one round in the main card opener.

But prior to the fight-ending choke, one moment left a significant amount of controversy surrounding Nickal’s successful first outing on MMA’s biggest stage.

Before the takedown, which ultimately led to the bout’s conclusion, Pickett grimaced against the cage after a knee strike that appeared to connect to his groin guard. Despite his visible groans, referee Keith Peterson didn’t intervene, and Nickal quickly took the contest to the canvas.

In the aftermath, many commented on the low blow and the possible impact it had on the result. Now, Pickett has shared that sentiment whilst reacting to the defeat for the first time in an interview with MiddleEasy.

“Right is right, wrong is wrong… The man was low-blowed. That’s all I care about. I don’t understand why the referee didn’t see it. He was standing right there,” Pickett said. “He tried to take me down and that didn’t work. He had me against the cage… He wasn’t taking me down against that cage. He just couldn’t do it. The MMA wrestling he has, I could feel it. In my mind, I was like, ‘There’s no way I’m going down.’

“When he kneed me in the balls, straight up the middle. It’s on camera! How can you say you didn’t do something? It’s right there, brother! It’s on camera!” Pickett continued. “It felt like a warm, hot feeling went up my stomach. I was really p*ssed the whole time. I didn’t fight back at first because I was so p*ssed off.”

Pickett Reacts To Nickal’s Defensive Remarks: ‘Maybe It’s The B*tch In Him’

Despite Pickett’s frustration at how his UFC 285 appearance unfolded, he’s insisted that he holds no ill will towards Nickal himself — something that may have been lost in translation…

During an appearance on The MMA Hour this week, the victorious newcomer was steadfast in denying that the knee connected low, and even branded Pickett’s take on the strike as “weird.”

Pickett, however, has reiterated that his anger is towards the official’s failure to spot the illegal move, rather than with Nickal. With the wrestling star evidently believing the opposite, the 34-year-old veteran questioned whether that mindset derives from the “b*tch” in his younger peer.

“I’m not calling Bo Nickal a cheater. I’m not saying that what he did was wrong, because nobody told him to stop. He did his job… I’m not mad at him,” Pickett stated. “So why’s he acting like I’m talking sh*t about him? I don’t know what the hell that’s about. Maybe that’s the b*tch in him.

“I ain’t said nothing bad about the kid. I think he did his job. He did exactly what I would do if I was in that situation. I don’t think he did it on purpose. I can tell he didn’t notice it, he hasn’t been fighting long enough,” Pickett added. “But brother, I’ve been held up in the cage in every fight I’ve ever had. I’ve been kneed in the thigh, top of the knee… I’ve been kneed everywhere. I haven’t complained.”

In the coming days, Pickett will hope that his disappointment at the result forces action. Following UFC 285, his manager confirmed with MMA journalist Nolan King that they plan on appealing the result with the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Jamie Pickett's manager LaMont Chappell tells me they will be appealing the result of the Bo Nickal fight with the NSAC, citing a low blow directly led to the takedown and finish. #UFC285 https://t.co/w9GWVxzqlL — Nolan King (@mma_kings) March 5, 2023

What did you make of the apparent low blow in the lead-up to Bo Nickal’s submission of Jamie Pickett?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.