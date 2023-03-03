Jéssica Andrade vs. Yan Xiaonan Booked For UFC 288, Twitter Reacts

Former UFC strawweight champion Jéssica Andrade will return to the division she once reigned to face Yan Xiaonan at UFC 288.

MMA journalist Marcel Dorff was among the first to report the news of the Andrade/Xiaonan fight.

Andrade wasted no time in booking her next fight after taking a short-notice flyweight loss to Erin Blanchfield just weeks ago. Blanchfield was supposed to face Taila Santos, who withdrew weeks before the fight.

Andrade’s last strawweight fight was arguably one of the most impressive performances of her career. In a main event fight last April, she pulled off a standing arm-triangle choke over Amanda Lemos.

Andrade earned the strawweight title by defeating Rose Namajunas at UFC 237. She went on to lose back-to-back fights to Zhang Weili and Namajunas before making the move to flyweight.

MMA Twitter Reacts To Jéssica Andrade vs. Yan Xiaonan News

Here’s what MMA Twitter had to say about the Andrade/Xiaonan matchup.

https://twitter.com/christalthegr8/status/1631744502057828357?s=20

Jessica is so awesome she literally always has a fight booked n never lets a loss define her at any point. Absolutely legendary https://t.co/CoiOwDijO2 — green-eyed blue boy (@GOONSQUADPELZ) March 3, 2023

She JUST FOUGHT WTF !!! 😭😭😭😭😭



bro this is going to be her 3rd fight already ???? Lmaoo wow https://t.co/NammzuCSW8 — Thong Maker 🇭🇹 (@DJ_Valentinoo) March 3, 2023

Wow, okay. Not the pairing I had in mind with all the strawweight possibilities. Should be fun, but Andrade vs. Esparza felt too obvious.



Guess this makes way for any combination of Zhang, Lemos, Rose, and Suarez. #UFC288 https://t.co/l1MBIHSdtS — Drake Riggs (@DrakeRiggs_) March 3, 2023

Xiaonan earned arguably the biggest win of her career in her last fight last October. She earned a majority decision win to snap a two-fight skid.

Before losing back-to-back fights to Marina Rodriguez and Carla Esparza, Xiaonan won six consecutive fights in the UFC, including over Angela Hill and Karolina Kowalkiewicz.

The Andrade/Xiaonan matchup is a potential No. 1 contender fight. Weili re-claimed the belt against Esparza at UFC 281 and is waiting in the wings for her next title challenger.

UFC 288 is rumored to be headlined by a bantamweight title matchup between Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo. Charles Oliveira also returns to face the surging lightweight contender Beneil Dariush.

UFC 288 will take place on May 6th at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

What is your reaction to the Jéssica Andrade vs. Yan Xiaonan booking?