Jon Anik Praises Jon Jones’ Mental Maturity: He Knows He’s Not The Greatest Human Being And Is Okay With That

Jon Anik feels that even Jon Jones hasn’t necessarily addressed all of his personal issues outside of the cage, the former light heavyweight champion is at least willing to acknowledge he isn’t perfect.

“Bones” hasn’t fought since defending the light heavyweight title against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in a fight that many fans felt shouldn’t have been scored his way. That result came after a close split decision against Thiago Santos and a fight with Anthony Smith where Jones almost disqualified himself with an illegal knee, but now the 35-year-old is moving to the UFC’s heavyweight division for his return fight at UFC 285.

Anik recently appeared on ESPN to discuss the UFC 285 main event between Jones and Ciryl Gane, and the UFC commentator was asked for his thoughts on how fans can reconcile Jones’ greatness in the cage with all of the issues he’s had outside of it.

“Well, I think it’s a fair question, and certainly he has gotten every benefit of every doubt from the promotion,” Anik answered. “And I certainly think that without their support over the years, maybe he still wouldn’t be competing. But he’s never had that wisdom that belied his years, and now he’s actually a 35-year-old man…For me it really wasn’t until my mid-30’s that I felt convicted in my own skin. Now, maybe I’m reading too much into his thoughts this week that he sounds like a guy that has finally mentally arrived.”

Jon Anik Feels Jon Jones “Knows Who He Is”

During his three years out of the cage Jones has managed to stay in the headlines thanks to his run-ins with the law, and those issues have come to define his legacy almost as much as his incredible skill as a fighter.

“Bones’ hasn’t always been especially open to discussing those issues or been quick to apologize for his actions, but Anik feels that the 35-year-old has a better sense of who he is now than at any previous point in his career.

Jones’ success in the cage has sometimes been overshadowed by his issues outside of it. (Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office)

“I think there are a lot of people who realize success in life, they do so with a work hard play hard mentality, and I think he’s acutely aware of who he is as a human being and he knows that, you know, he’s not necessarily the greatest human being in the world and seems pretty okay with that at 35 years old.”

Jones’ legal issues aside, many fans are eager to see how the former light heavyweight champion looks in his move to a new weight class at UFC 285. The significant layoff from his last fight is a clear area of concern, but on paper it at least appears “Bones” might be able to use his wrestling to control Gane the same way former champion Francis Ngannou did at UFC 270.

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.