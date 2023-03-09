Jon Jones’ Agent Wants To Lend UFC A Hand In Booking Francis Ngannou Fight

A possible super fight between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou might not be completely off the table after all for a future matchup.

Jones earned the vacant heavyweight title at UFC 285, defeating Ciryl Gane by first-round submission. His heavyweight debut couldn’t have gone much better as he didn’t show any ring rust after a three-year layoff.

Leading up to the booking with Gane, Jones was linked to a fight with Ngannou for the belt when Ngannou was the champion. But, Ngannou parted ways with the UFC earlier this year, axing the possibility of a fight with Jones happening anytime soon.

UFC President Dana White recently shut down the idea of Ngannou returning to the promotion after his current free agency. On the contrary, Jones’ representatives are a bit more optimistic they can make the Ngannou fight happen.

Jon Jones’ Agent Keeps The Door Open To Future Francis Ngannou Clash

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Jones’ agent, Richard Schaefer, explained his optimism in booking Jones/Ngannou.

“I do hope that somehow, even though [UFC President] Dana [White] was very clear that [Ngannou is] never gonna come back, as they say, never is a long time,” Schaefer said of the Jones/Ngannou matchup. “If it makes sense for UFC from a financial point of view, I think they’ll be open to do that fight…

“This is now something which I can help, because I do have a nice relationship with people with Francis. If I could help to smooth the way and try to get that fight done and be sort of like, an intermediary, to get two sides on the same page, I’ll be happy to do that, because I do think it’s why people would want to see. I told [UFC CBO] Hunter [Campbell] and Dana that before, a year ago, I said I do believe that that fight would break pay-per-view records.”

Ngannou last fought in a win over Gane at UFC 270 last year. He’s focused on a move to boxing, with his debut potentially coming as soon as this summer.

After winning the heavyweight belt, Jones will likely face Stipe Miocic next. Miocic recently claimed the UFC has told him that he’ll face Jones during the UFC’s International Fight Week at UFC 290.

Jones and Ngannou, once cordial, have turned hostile towards each other in recent months. After his win over Gane, Jones didn’t respond to Ngannou’s congratulatory tweet in kind.

A Jones vs. Ngannou fight is a dream matchup in many fight fans’ eyes, and Schaefer and the rest of Jones’ team seem intent on doing everything they can to possibly make it happen.

