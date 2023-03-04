Jon Jones Backs Brother Chandler To Be ‘Top’ MMA Fighter Within 2 Years: ‘l Had Never Felt Such A Strength’

As insane as it may seem, Jon Jones could be the second best fighter in his family.

For over a decade, Jon Jones has established himself as one of the best mixed martial arts fighters the world has ever seen, even in spite of his many flaws and transgressions. However, it is easy to forget to he actually comes from a family of super athletes, with his brothers Chandler and Arthur both having been a part of Super Bowl winning NFL teams.

via Instagram @jonnybones

Jon Jones Thinks Chandler Could Be An MMA Star

Seeing as they are American football players, it is not surprising to see that Chandler and Arthur Jones are bigger than Jon, but one could easily believe that Jon is the best fighter of the bunch, given his success. However, the former UFC light heavyweight champion says that this could not necessarily be the case, if his younger brother, Chandler decided to apply himself to MMA.

Speaking with Yahoo! Sports, the middle Jones relived a time where tried to assert his elder status on Chandler, only to find himself being effortlessly lifted in the air. This insane athleticism is what makes Jon believe Chandler could be an elite fighter in a short amount of time, should he make the transition.

“Chandler is a specimen. He’s really strong. He’s actually the strongest athlete I’ve ever put my hands on. There was a time we were at a hotel a few years ago, and he was sitting down on a couch. And I came and stood right in front of him, and I put my hands down on his wrists like this. And I was like, I’m always going to be your big brother. You better remember that. Chandler, while sitting there, he took his wrist, and he goes like this. Look at me in the eyes. And he just almost lifted me off my feet. I had never felt such a strength,” Jones said. “Chandler is– he’s a beast, dude. I think he could start MMA this year and by two years from now, be one of the top fighters on the planet. I genuinely believe that.”

This is certainly a bold claim from Jon Jones, and may have been true if Chandler made MMA his focus years ago. However, 33 years old is a late time to start learning a sport as complicated as mixed martial arts, no matter how gifted and athletic you are.

Do you think Jon Jones is correct in his assessment of Chandler?