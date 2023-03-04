Jon Jones & Ciryl Gane Face Off For One Final Time Before UFC 285

The pre-fight buildup is over and Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane are just hours away from squaring off for the heavyweight title at UFC 285.

Jones and Gane will face off for the vacant heavyweight title at UFC 285. Jones will make his heavyweight debut after a three-year absence, and Gane is looking to defeat who many believe is the greatest UFC fighter of all time.

Before Jones and Gane go to battle in the Octagon, they capped off the fight week festivities with one last faceoff at the UFC 285 ceremonial weigh-ins.

Jon Jones & Ciryl Gane Set To Battle For Vacant Heavyweight Belt

Watch Jones and Gane have their final pre-fight staredown below.

Jones is looking to become the latest in a series of fighters who have won UFC titles in multiple weight classes. Adding a heavyweight title to his legacy will continue to build his case as arguably the greatest UFC fighter of all time.

Jones last fought against Dominick Reyes in his final light heavyweight title defense at UFC 247. He vacated the title in Aug. 2020 to begin his full-time focus on a move to heavyweight.

Jones will face a difficult test in Gane, a former UFC interim heavyweight champion who is looking for redemption. He finished Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris last year after a loss to Francis Ngannou at UFC 270.

In addition to Jones/Gane, UFC 285 figures to be one of the most exciting cards of the year on paper. The co-main event features a flyweight title matchup between Valentina Shevchenko, and the card is stacked from top to bottom.

What is your prediction for Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane?