Jon Jones: Ciryl Gane is UFC’s “Least Complete” Top 5 Heavyweight

Former UFC Light Heavyweight champion Jon Jones continues to be dismissive of his UFC 285 opponent Ciryl Gane.

Jones and Gane will battle for the vacant heavyweight title at UFC 285. After a three-year absence, Jones will make his long-awaited heavyweight debut in just a matter of days against Gane.

Despite the perception of possible ‘ring rust’ stemming from the long hiatus, Jones isn’t lacking confidence ahead of fight night. While he respects Gane as an opponent, he feels that some of the hype and praise of him hasn’t always been warranted.

Gane surged up the heavyweight ladder to earn the UFC interim heavyweight title at UFC 265. He went on to lose to Francis Ngannou via unanimous decision at UFC 270 last year.

Gane, mostly seen as a standup specialist, struggled with his wrestling against Ngannou at UFC 270. Jones feels Gane is predictable when it comes to his Octagon approach.

Jon Jones Questions Ciryl Gane’s Gas Tank, Versatility Ahead Of UFC 285

During his UFC 285 media day, Jones didn’t hold back when asking about his assessment of Gane.

“Ciryl is the most incomplete fighter in the Top 5 right now,” Jones said. “He has really good striking, and really good footwork, but I’ve watched his fights. He got tired in his fight with Francis Ngannou. All that fancy footwork, supposedly being the fastest heavyweight we’ve ever seen. All of that went away. Francis tired him out, big time…

“I’m a wrestler, and I wrestle people a lot, and it’s a different type of endurance. A lot of people don’t like having someone on top of them and having to earn their way back up to their feet. I watched Francis Ngannou in that last fight, the last rounds, Francis could barely move his feet. He was walking so slowly. And Gane didn’t destroy Francis. Francis outworked Ciryl Gane…he’s talented, Francis is a hard worker. He got outworked by Francis and that tells me a lot.”

Jones has been known to be arguably one of the most versatile fighters the UFC has ever seen. His college wrestling background, combined with his unique technique on the feet, has made him an all-time great.

Jones has faced some of the best fighters in UFC history and feels Gane doesn’t bring anything new to the table. Time will tell if Jones will back up his talk or pay for overlooking Gane.

