Jon Jones’ Coach Credits Conor McGregor’s Former Coach With ‘Key’ Hand In UFC 285 Win

Brandon Gibson has been working with Jon Jones for a long time, and the noted striking coach isn’t sure he’s ever seen his fighter look as dominant as he did at UFC 285.

The event featured a stacked lineup of fights all throughout the prelims and main card, but there was never any doubt that fans were most excited for the headlining bout between Jones and Ciryl Gane. The matchup marked the first fight for “Bones” in more than three years and his debut as a heavyweight, but he faced the difficult challenge of having to overcome a former interim champion if he wanted to claim the division’s vacant title.

The style matchup between the pair spawned all kinds of discussion leading up to the event, but in the end Jones reminded everyone why he’s considered by many to be the greatest fighter in the history of the sport. The 35-year-old only needed one takedown attempt to get Gane sitting against the fence, which allowed Jones to lock up a guillotine choke that ended the fight in just over two minutes.

Gibson Outlines Conor McGregor’s Former Coach’s Hand In Win

Gibson appeared on Ariel Helwani’s The MMA Hour after UFC 285 to discuss Jones’ win, and he admitted that the 35-year-old’s victory was about as dominant as they could ever have hoped for.

Jones needed just over two minutes to submit Gane at UFC 285. (Zuffa LLC)

“I think we were ready for that war to go in any direction,” Gibson said. “I think we were prepared for a five-round battle. I think we were also prepared for a flawless victory like that. You know, we trained for all elements. And Jon was definitely prepared to go five rounds, but I’m very happy that he’s able to go in there, take no damage, execute the gameplan and his skillset so flawlessly. And just put on – that might have been his most dominant performance in his championship run. So I’m happy. Here he is at heavyweight and he just put a stamp, a mark that he is here and he has arrived with a new style and dominance.”

Gibson also had special words of praise for Conor McGregor’s former coach and former UFC fighter, Tom Egan.



“And one person I’d like to give special thanks to is Tom Egan, former UFC fighter, former coach to Conor McGregor. Him and I developed a friendship on the Ultimate Fighter many years ago and Tom was one of the first guys to reach out and say ‘Dude, I have some amazing heavyweights that could really help Jon on his journey. And we all, as a team, took a trip to Boston and met Yorgan De Castro, Domingos Barros, Mike Rodriguez and those guys were key in helping us claim this championship on Saturday night.



We’d [Gibson and Egan] always keep in touch. We’d actually talk about having some of our fighters cross-train and learn from each other and when Jon needed some sparring partners, Tom graciously reached out. The whole team went to Boston and just had a blast and Jon was able to really solidify some friendships with these new training partners that came down to Alburqueraue and trained with us for months and really put their heart and soul into this camp as well. So I’ve a lot of gratitude for that trip and those men, ” Gibson concluded.

Jones previously had a lengthy reign as the UFC’s light heavyweight champion, and now that he’s captured a second title in a new weight class he could potentially add to his already considerable legacy by taking on the division’s top challengers.

The specter of Francis Ngannou seemingly still looms over the weight class despite the Cameroonian’s exit from the promotion, but currently all signs indicate that “Bones” will meet Stipe Miocic for his first title defense. The 40-year-old hasn’t competed since losing his title to Ngannou at UFC 260, but Miocic does hold the UFC’s record for heavyweight title defenses.

What do you think of Gibson’s suggestion that UFC 285 was the most dominant performance of Jones’ career?

