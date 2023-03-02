Jon Jones Cracks Up Alexander Volkanovski, Robert Whittaker With ‘D*ck Pill’ Joke Ahead Of UFC 285

Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones had Aussie UFC stars Alexander Volkanovski and Robert Whittaker in stitches.

Jones has been making the media rounds ahead of his long-awaited UFC return this weekend. At UFC 285, ‘Bones’ main-events against No.1-ranked heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane.

Images: Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports & Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

It’s been three years since we last saw Jones compete in the Octagon. Back in August 2020, disagreements over pay with UFC President Dana White, as well as Jones’ interest in moving up to heavyweight, led to him vacating his light heavyweight gold.

At the time, ‘Bones’ wanted a crack at then-Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou. In an unfortunate quirk of timing, however, Jones is returning shortly after ‘The Predator’s departure from the promotion for similar, financial reasons.

During a recent interaction with Fox News Australia, Jones and UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski discussed Jones’ mass gain. Over the past three years, ‘Bones’ has focused heavily on weightlifting to build up his frame for the 265lbs weight class. Jones explained that the toughest part for him was the excessive eating he had to do to pack the size on. He also made mention of the positive changes the bulk-up has made for him.

“It was a lot of rice man,” Jones said. “Two protein shakes a day, three protein shakes a day, you know, tons of fish and chicken and it became tedious… It was not fun, but I eventually adapted to the lifestyle, and I started to live that true fitness lifestyle… I used to hate weightlifting, now, if I don’t get a workout in, I feel miserable.”

Jones went on to explain that he now enjoys his new build and strength. In a humorous nod to the tainted erectile dysfunction pills that ultimately led to his suspension from the UFC 200 card, Jones made mention of his performances in the bedroom as well.

“Now, I love fitness, I love being 250lbs, I feel incredibly strong. I like I think more clearly now that I’m eating more food. I sleep better. Sexual performance is better, without the d*ck pill thing.”

The “d*ck pill” zinger led to a chorus of laughter from Volkanovski and former UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker. The host of the show, however, was very keen to move on from the topic. You can watch the full – entertaining – interview, above.

It’s safe to say ‘Bones’ is very confident ahead of his showdown with Ciryl Gane this weekend.

How do well do you expect Jon Jones to perform at heavyweight?