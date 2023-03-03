Jon Jones Hits Back At Critics Of New Heavyweight Physique

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has a message for those who feel his move up to heavyweight won’t pay off.

Jones will face Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title at UFC 285. He’s moving up to heavyweight after a long reign as the light heavyweight titleholder, including becoming the UFC’s youngest-ever champion.

Jones has taken his time when it comes to making the full-time move to heavyweight. After vacating the 205lb title in Aug. 2020, he’s been working ever since to develop his body to make the heavyweight move safely.

There’s a lot of speculation heading toward Jones ahead of his fight against Gane. Some feel that the added weight won’t transition to a triumphant UFC 285 showing due to the combination of his long layoff and debut in a new weight class.

Jones isn’t lacking confidence ahead of his matchup with the former UFC interim heavyweight champion and feels he’ll fit right in amongst the heavyweight greats.

Jon Jones Touts His ‘Strength, Explosiveness’ Ahead Of Heavyweight Debut

(Photo: UFC)

In a recent Instagram story, Jones had a message to those critiquing his move up to heavyweight and how his body looks ahead of UFC 285.

“Good thing it’s [UFC 285] is not a bodybuilding competition,” Jones posted. “I have the strength and explosiveness of a lion right now. I can focus on leaning out better for my next fight. Most importantly, I’m 250 (pounds), still moving like a light heavyweight.”

After images of Jones’ heavyweight physique went viral on social media, some felt Jones might be biting off more than he can chew. During fight week, he’s estimated to be around 255 lbs for Friday’s weigh-ins, 10 lbs under the heavyweight limit.

Jones’ cardio, as well as his creativity, have made him a superstar during his UFC career. Moving up in weight, some argue, could take away from his patented ability to be versatile and fight at a ferocious pace from start to finish.

Jones hasn’t fought since a win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247. A heavyweight title win on Saturday would add to his accolade as arguably the greatest UFC fighter of all time.

What is your reaction to Jon Jones’ comments about his heavyweight transformation?