Jon Jones: I Barely Sparred Due To Injury Ahead Of UFC 285

UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones’ recent admission makes his UFC 285 performance against Ciryl Gane even more remarkable.

Jones defeated Gane via first-round submission in his triumphant return at UFC 285. He made quick work of Gane by earning a big takedown and forcing him to tap against the cage.

A three-year layoff for Jones wasn’t present inside the Octagon as he dominated Gane over the fight’s few minutes of action. He’s the latest fighter to earn titles in multiple weight classes and has added to his status as arguably the greatest of all time.

After the fight, Jones was ecstatic after his long-awaited victory, but that didn’t stop him from being self-critical. In his Octagon interview with Joe Rogan, he admitted that his striking felt out of rhythm during his short stint in the cage.

Jones later admitted that an injury suffered in camp impacted his preparation for Gane’s unique style on the feet.

Jon Jones Explains Why His Striking Felt Off At UFC 285

(Photo: Twitter @JonnyBones)

During his UFC 285 post-fight press conference, Jones revealed he was dealing with a nagging injury during his camp.

“There’s always a slight feeling out process,” Jones said. “I was dealing with a slight injury before this fight, and I didn’t really spar many times. I sparred a total of three times in this training camp. I did a lot of smart drilling, but I didn’t spar a lot.”

Jones didn’t specify what the injury was that hindered his standup preparation ahead of UFC 285.

After dismantling Gane, Jones likely won’t need a lot of time off to recover from his undisclosed injury. He has his sights set on Stipe Miocic for his first title defense as the heavyweight champion.

Miocic has hinted that the Jones clash, which could take place at UFC 290, could be his final appearance in the cage.

Jones has battled through injuries before during his illustrious career in the UFC. But, the fact that he barely sparred ahead of one of his greatest outings makes his win even more jaw-dropping.

While Jones’ reasoning is different, some other UFC fighters have opted to take hard sparring out of their preparation. This includes former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway, who admitted that he sees no reason to spar before his fights.

Jones looked arguably at his physical best from a spectator’s perspective, and it’s a scary proposition that Jones wasn’t feeling 100% during his dominant win.

