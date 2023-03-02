Jon Jones: I Fight From A Different Place Than Ciryl Gane

Jon Jones feels Ciryl Gane isn’t approaching their UFC 285 heavyweight title fight with the hostility and seriousness the moment deserves.

Jones and Gane will square off for the vacant heavyweight title this Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. After Francis Ngannou’s parting of ways with the UFC, Jones, and Gane were quickly tabbed as the next men up.

Jones returns after a three-year hiatus from competition after vacating the light heavyweight title in 2020. He’s taken his time moving up to heavyweight and is set to make his divisional debut.

Amidst Jones’ absence, many heavyweights have surged to the top of the heap, including Gane. After a loss to Ngannou at UFC 270, Gane bounced back with a finish of Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris.

Gane, while dangerous in the Octagon, is seen by many as a friendly, happy-go-lucky fighter. Jones respects Gane as an opponent but feels he’ll falter when things get difficult at UFC 285.

Jon Jones: Ciryl Gane Doesn’t Have That ‘Dog’ In Him

During his UFC 285 media day press conference, Jones explained the biggest difference mentally between himself and Gane.

“If I go out there and stand in front of him, let him get into his rhythm, I’m sure he has bad intentions,” Jones said. “I won’t be lulled to sleep by him… ‘It’s great to be here, it’s just a sport life goes on if I win or lose’… I feel like I fight from somewhere a little bit different. There’s a dog inside of me…

“His coach said ‘For the Tai Tuivasa fight, we were focused on bringing out Ciryl’s dog’, and I don’t feel like that’s something your coach should have to teach you about being a dog. Either you have it, or you don’t. I know I’m a dog at the end of the day, that lion in me…a vicious warrior inside of me. It’s who I am, and losing isn’t an option.”

Jones has fought some of the most dangerous fighters in UFC history during his illustrious career. After becoming the UFC’s youngest-ever champion, he went on to defeat all-time greats such as Rampage Jackson, Rashad Evans, and Daniel Cormier.

Outside of his loss to Ngannou, Gane has looked like a force to be reckoned with. His movement and unique striking prowess have made him a headache for opposing fighters.

Jones seems prepared to face the best version of Gane this weekend. But, if the fight goes into the later rounds, Jones doesn’t believe Gane has it in him to continue.

