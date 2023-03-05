Jon Jones Makes Cryptic Promise For Stipe Miocic Matchup

UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones has hostile intentions for his possible first title defense against Stipe Miocic.

Jones defeated Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title on Saturday at UFC 285. He returns from a three-year hiatus and didn’t show any ring rust in a quick submission victory.

After dominantly dismantling Gane, Jones has his eyes set on Miocic for his first title defense later this year. According to Miocic, he’s been told by UFC officials that he’ll face Jones during International Fight Week at UFC 290.

Talks of a fight between Jones and Miocic have taken place for years, stemming back to Jones’ reign as the UFC light heavyweight champion. Miocic is regarded by many as the greatest heavyweight in UFC history, a title that Jones covets.

Ahead of their potential fight, Jones is highly confident he’ll make the Miocic matchup look almost as easy as his performance against Gane.

Jon Jones Predicts Finish In First Three Rounds vs. Stipe Miocic

During his UFC 285 post-fight press conference, Jones sent an eerie message to Miocic.

“I would take time off from being a firefighter right now, and I mean that with all due respect,” Jones said. “My whole world is gonna be focused on him. This is the biggest opportunity in my life to beat the heavyweight GOAT, and I’m gonna give it everything I’ve got. Absolutely everything I’ve got.

“Stipe’s talking about the fact that he’s heavier than me right now. His head’s already in the wrong spot if he thinks weightlifting is gonna beat me. He’ll never be younger than he is right now, and he’ll never be faster. I’m not only gonna beat Stipe Miocic, I’m gonna finish Stipe Miocic before the championship rounds.”

Miocic hasn’t fought since a knockout loss to Francis Ngannou at UFC 260. His last win came against Daniel Cormier in their trilogy at UFC 252.

Miocic has hinted that the fight against Jones could potentially be the final fight of his career. The 40-year-old is close to putting his full-time attention to firefighting and other ventures in Ohio.

A clash between two of the greatest fighters in UFC history would garner interest around the world, and Jones isn’t lacking confidence ahead of his possible first defense.

