Jon Jones: ‘My HW Debut Performance Makes Francis Ngannou Return Less Likely’

UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones has seemingly aligned his view on Francis Ngannou’s exit with Dana White’s, claiming that his dominant return has made a fight with the Cameroonian less likely.

At UFC 285 last weekend, Jones returned after over three years away from action. And having ran roughshod over the light heavyweight division since his arrival in the Octagon, “Bones” made his comeback in pursuit of gold elsewhere.

Succeeding in his goal, Jones had the previously vacant heavyweight belt wrapped around his waist at T-Mobile Arena on March 4 after submitting former interim champ Ciryl Gane in just over two minutes.

The new terror of the heavyweight division 😤 #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/cFDbu7qftz — UFC (@ufc) March 5, 2023

Before his divisional debut was confirmed to come against “Bon Gamin,” talk of Jones’ return surrounded a possible clash with then-heavyweight king Ngannou. But in January. “The Predator” was confirmed to have chosen free agency after the UFC failed to accept his contractual demands.

While Ngannou has cited a number of terms as the stalling point in negotiations, such as fighter healthcare and an athlete advocate in board meetings, the UFC president claimed that the Cameroon star exited the promotion in pursuit of easier competition.

Now, Jones has appeared to share that sentiment.

Jones: Win Over Gane Puts More Doubt Over Future Ngannou Fight

In the aftermath of Ngannou’s departure, Jones was seemingly on the former champ’s side, insisting that he was right to chase his worth. That was perhaps unsurprising given the two-time light heavyweight titleholder’s previous back and forth with the UFC regarding his own contract.

But after seeing the heavyweight knockout artist downplay the stakes at UFC 285 and attempt to maintain his status as kingpin, “Bones” changed his tune.

Since then, Jones has consistently put Ngannou’s venture into free agency down to fear of his heavyweight arrival. With that in mind, the Rochester native thinks his dominant display last Saturday makes a blockbuster showdown with “The Predator” even more unlikely.

“I highly doubt it, especially after that first performance,” Jones wrote on Twitter when asked whether the bout is possible. “Like I said, the dude left for a reason. Came up with every demand and request in the world. He knew that UFC wasn’t going to bend, he found his way out.”

I highly doubt it, especially after that first performance. Like I said the dude left for a reason. Came up with every demand and request in the world. He knew that UFC wasn’t going to bend, he found his way out https://t.co/dxgr6D5v8g — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 9, 2023

Jones’ comments come shortly after similarly negative assessments from both Ngannou and White. While the former suggested it would take some heavy and unlikely concessions from the UFC to make it happen, the promotion’s president went a step further, stating that the former champ will “never” return.

Nevertheless, that hasn’t removed all hope of the matchup, branded by many as the biggest possible in the sport, coming together. That fire was also recently stoked by Jones’ financial advisor, who offered a helping hand in booking the bout.

What do you make of Jon Jones’ latest comments on a possible fight with Francis Ngannou down the line?