Jon Jones Opens Up On UFC 285 Title Win: “This Is Who I Was Intended To Be”

UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones’ dominant performance at UFC 285 was surprising to most, but not to him and his team.

Jones defeated Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 to become the UFC heavyweight champion. He returned after a long hiatus to add another belt to his illustrious career accolades.

Jones is now a part of the pound-for-pound king debate after earning a dominant win after a long layoff. He didn’t allow Gane to find his timing on the feet and forced him to tap just minutes into the fight.

After the fight, Jones put his eyes on targeted new challenges in the heavyweight division. He sees himself as a completely different fighter in and out of the cage from who he once was, and expects to show it in his next performance later this year.

Jon Jones: Heavyweight Title Win, Success Are Part Of My Destiny

USA Today

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Jones explained the significance of his heavyweight title win.

“This isn’t a job to me,” Jones said. “It is my life. It’s my identity. This is who I was intended to be in my mother’s womb. It’s my purpose and plan. This is my destiny.

“I don’t think it will matter who I fight next. As long as I continue to give glory to God, He’ll keep lifting me up and giving me the victory.”

Jones will likely face Stipe Miocic next, as UFC President Dana White hinted after the event. The two heavyweights have teased a possible fight for years, dating back to Jones’ time as the light heavyweight champion.

Jones is arguably the greatest UFC fighter of all time and continues to add to his legacy with his latest triumphant showing. Ahead of a possible showdown with Miocic, Jones feels his resurgence is part of the big picture of his unprecedented career.

All quotes from Sports Illustrated