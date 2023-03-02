Jon Jones Plays Mind Games After Clip Emerges Of Daniel Cormier Trying To Take Down Ciryl Gane

Jon Jones has posted some curious footage ahead of his showdown with Ciryl Gane this weekend.

‘Bones’ and ‘Bon Gamin’ collide at UFC 285 for the vacant UFC Heavyweight Championship. After more than a year of negotiating, the UFC and then-champion Francis Ngannou parted ways and the heavyweight gold was put up for grabs.

After three long years of bulking up and training, Jones will get a crack at the heavyweight throne in his divisional debut. Gane, meanwhile, has a shot at redemption after falling to Ngannou in a title bout last year at UFC 270.

Photo via Twitter

Interesingly, Jones’ long-running light heavyweight rival Daniel Cormier is expected to commentate the event. The pair’s feud is the stuff of legend and led to two high-profile main event wars. At UFC 182, Jones got the better of ‘DC’ via unanimous decision. Then, at UFC 214, Jones initially picked up a KO win win a killer head kick in the third round. The result was later overturned to a no-contest due to ‘Bones’ testing positive for Turinabol. The pair have remained testy with one another to this day.

For Ciryl Gane, wrestling has frequently been highlighted as his kryptonite in the Octagon. It cost him dearly against Ngannou last year. Cormier, meanwhile, was an elite-level wrestler in the cage. Jones was the first man to take ‘DC’ down in the Octagon. Interestingly, the pair’s beef purportedly began when ‘Bones’ told Cormier he’d be able to take him down.

The footage in question depicts ‘DC’ and ‘Bon Gamin’ jokingly wrestling at the beginning of Gane’s interview with the American. Cormier goes for a single-leg, at which point Gane slaps on a front headlock, angling for a guillotine choke. An amused Cormier jokingly refers to the Frenchman as a “submission guy now.”

“Oh so you wanna go to the guillotine? Oh, you’re a submission guy now,” Cormier said, pointing out that the Frenchman’s defense to a single leg takedown seems to be a guillotine.

The two then share a good laugh to end off the clip. Jon Jones has picked up on this clip and tweeted it out – seemingly indicating that he’s making reads on Gane’s defensive tendencies when confronted with a takedown attempt.

Would Ciryl Gane still try to use a guillotine as deterrence against a single leg takedown now that Jones has picked up on that tendency?



As far as subtle mental warfare goes, Jones proves yet again that he’s a master at it.



Who do you think wins the UFC 285 main event?