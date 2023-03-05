Jon Jones Responds To Francis Ngannou’s ‘Heavyweight King’ Tweet

Newly-crowned UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones has hit back at Francis Ngannou’s congratulatory message after UFC 285.

Jones defeated Ciryl Gane in minutes at UFC 285 on Saturday night to earn the vacant heavyweight title. After a brief exchange on the feet, Jones used his superior wrestling to smother Gane and sink in the quick submission.

Jones returned after three years away from the Octagon and made his comeback fight look easy. He’s the latest in a series of UFC fighters in promotional history to earn titles in multiple weight classes.

Jones appears ready to reel in a new era in the UFC heavyweight division. After Ngannou parted ways with the UFC earlier this year following a lengthy contract dispute, the belt was left vacant for Jones and Gane to compete for.

A super fight with Ngannou was on the table for Jones’ comeback fight, but it didn’t come to fruition. After the fight, Ngannou posted a tweet congratulating the new heavyweight champion.

While Ngannou’s intentions might’ve been cordial, Jones didn’t take his words in a positive fashion.

Jon Jones Rips ‘Big ‘Ol P***y’ Francis Ngannou After UFC 285

During his UFC 285 post-fight press conference, Jones didn’t take kindly to Ngannou’s congratulatory message.

“Francis is a big ‘ol pussy,” Jones replied. “I love that quote. All that muscle, with a big-ass pussy.”

Ngannou has declared himself the reigning heavyweight champion despite his split from the UFC. A fight with Jones was expected to be arguably the biggest fight in UFC heavyweight history.

Ngannou earned the belt by defeating Stipe Miocic at UFC 260. Jones was immediately thought to be his first title defense before a lengthy contract dispute resulted in an interim title fight and a delayed first defense against Gane.

Jones is turning his attention to Miocic after defeating Gane at UFC 285. While Ngannou’s presence arguably still shadows the division, Jones wants people to know it was Ngannou’s fault the dream matchup never happened.

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.