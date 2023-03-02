Jon Jones Sides With The UFC In Fighter Pay Debate: “In Life You Get What You Earn”

Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones has made his stance on the UFC pay scale clear.

The UFC’s relatively low-level pay compared to other major American sports leagues has been a topic of hot debate in recent years. Everyone from controversial YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul to former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou has publicly criticized the promotion over it.

In Ngannou’s case, the matter grew so troublesome that he ultimately left the UFC over it. In turn, his heavyweight gold was vacated, necessitating this weekend’s Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane main event.

USA Today

While many have dissed the world’s leading MMA promotion over their pay rate, UFC stars such as Sean O’Malley and Paddy Pimblett have defended it. It now appears that Jon Jones is in a similar camp.

“I Am Very Happy With The UFC” – Jon Jones

During a recent interview with Sporting News, Jones was asked for his current stance on fight pay. Back in 2020, Jones vacated the Light Heavyweight Championship due to both his heavyweight aspirations and his issues with the pay scale.

‘Bones’ revealed he is currently content with what the UFC are offering him. He also suggested that younger fighters out there seeking better pay should persevere and lead by example rather than pack it in.

“I am very happy with the UFC,” Jones said. “Obviously we have a lot to work on. There’s a lot of fighters who aren’t happy, but I’m happy… This may sound a little cold but in life, you get what you earn, you get what you earn, that’s just how it is, you know what I mean? And I feel like I’ve committed my whole life to this sport, and finally I feel like I’m getting what I’ve earned. And I just want to encourage the younger fighters, the guys who aren’t happy right now, to just keep working, keep grinding, take it day by day… Eventually, you can’t be denied.”

What do you think of Jon Jones’ current stance on UFC fighter pay?

