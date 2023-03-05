‘Sincerely, The Heavyweight King’: Francis Ngannou, MMA Twitter React to Jon Jones’ Dominant UFC 285 Win

Jon Jones may now be the heavyweight champion, but the title is hardly undisputed it would seem.

Fans were unsure what to expect from the heavyweight debut of Jones, after it took him three years to get there. Nevertheless, by the time the cage door locked for his UFC 285 main event matchup against Ciryl Gane, the anticipation was through the roof.

Francis Ngannou Reacts to Jon Jones Winning Gold

In the end, not only did Jon Jones look like he had barely taken any time off, but he was able to submit Gane in just two minutes with a guillotine choke. It was a massive moment that saw him capture the heavyweight title that was left vacant when Francis Ngannou parted ways with the UFC.

That said, no matter how impressive the win was, Ngannou did not waste any time reminding Jones exactly where the pecking order is at heavyweight. He took to Twitter to congratulate the newly minted two-division champion, but signed off his message by asserting his place as the best heavyweight in the world.

“Good job Jonny Boy 👍 Sincerely, The heavyweight king,” Ngannou wrote.

Big Francis was far from the only person to have an opinion on the one-sided fight between Jones and Gane. Social media was flooded with messages from fans and fighters alike, all discussing the historic win.

“Jon Jones doing Jon Jones things, made that look easy!” wrote featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

“The debate is over.Jon Jones is the greatest fighter of all-time.Not only did he defeat Ciryl Gane, he made it look easy,” wrote the MMA History Today Twitter page.

“Jon Jones took 3 years off, changed weight classes and blew the doors off of THE top contender in a way that made it look comically easy. If he’s not your GOAT, your list needs updating,” said Luke Thomas.

“Jones made that look easy. Impressive considering it was his first fight in 3+ years and heavyweight debut. Stipe Miocic appears to be next,” tweeted Ariel Helwani.

“Jon Jones becomes a heavyweight champion without taking any damage and is gonna get paid millions,” said Dovy.

“@JonnyBones congrats,” tweeted Amanda Nunes.

“Wow that was to easy,” said Belal Muhammad.

“Easy work,” Mike Perry commented.

“Talk about an epic return to the octagon! Easy work!” cheered Aljamain Sterling.

No doubt this was a great performance from one of the greatest talents the sport has ever seen. It will be interesting to see if Jon Jones ends up fighting Stipe Miocic this summer, like he plans.

What was your reaction to seeing Jon Jones beat Ciryl Gane?