Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 2 Canceled, New Date In The Works

The highly-anticipated Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano boxing rematch has been indefinitely pushed back to later this year.

In a press release on Tuesday, Matchroom Boxing and Most Valuable Promotions shared the news that Serrano suffered a recent injury, canceling the May 20th fight in Dublin. Taylor won’t get a new opponent and will instead wait until a new date has been booked.

Taylor and Serrano squared off in a ‘Fight of the Year’ candidate last April, with Taylor earning a split decision win. Just months after the fight, Taylor returned to the ring to defeat Karen Carabajal in October.

Serrano has also remained active since the first fight with Taylor, earning wins over Sarah Mahfoud and Erika Cruz. She won the vacant WBA featherweight title in her last win over Cruz earlier this month.

The exact nature of Serrano’s injury is undisclosed and all sides are working to book a new fight date. ESPN reported on Tuesday that Serrano has been dealing with an ongoing hand injury since her fight against Miriam Gutierrez in December 2021.

Fans Will Have To Wait For Katie Taylor/Amanda Serrano Rematch

ESPN

Taylor and Serrano are widely regarded as the two best female boxers on the planet to date. Their rivalry has contributed to a resurgence in women’s boxing over the past few years.

Taylor and Serrano have also expressed interest in crossover matches with the likes of Holly Holm and Cris Cyborg. Cyborg recently made her professional boxing debut, while Holm is focused on her UFC return.

The Taylor/Serrano runback seems to be the primary target for all sides involved, and we’ll bring you the latest news regarding the rescheduled event as it becomes available.

