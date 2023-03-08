Marvin Vettori: Roman Dolidze ‘Biting Off More Than He Can Chew’ At UFC 286

UFC middleweight contender Marvin Vettori believes he represents too steep a step up in competition for upcoming opponent Roman Dolidze.

Having failed in his first attempt at having gold wrapped around his waist inside the Octagon, Vettori is on the path to redemption. The Italian fell short of title glory at UFC 263 in 2021, with now-former champ Israel Adesanya outpointing him across five rounds.

While he quickly bounced back with an impressive headline display against Paulo Costa, Vettori was unable to return to a winning streak last time out. At the UFC’s first France-held event, the European standout struggled to crack the puzzle that is former divisional king Robert Whittaker.

Now, the 29-year-old is looking to begin another run to the top, starting with a rebound victory at UFC 286 later this month. On the March 18 pay-per-view card, set for London, England, “The Italian Dream” plans on defending his #4 spot on the ladder against the charging Dolidze.

For Dolidze, the UK trip will mark the biggest fight of his career to date. Having won four straight since his sole career loss to Trevin Giles in 2021, including a Performance of the Night-worthy submission of Jack Hermansson last time out at UFC Orlando, the Georgian is set for the chance to break into the title picture.

But in the eyes of Vettori, it’s too much too soon for the #9-ranked contender.

Vettori: ‘Dolidze Taking Too Big A Step’

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn, Vettori assessed his upcoming trip across the Atlantic, which will bring him relatively close to home and to the destination of his most recent outing.

Having suffered a setback in his first appearance in Europe as a UFC fighter, “The Italian Dream” will be hoping to correct his 0-1 Octagon record in his home continent on March 18 — something he’s extremely confident in doing.

“He’s (Dolidze) definitely dangerous in some positions,” Vettori said. “But I think he’s trying to chew too much for his mouth, you know? He’s trying to take too big of a step for him. But he’s taking his chance, and I’ll be there to prove him wrong.

“I’m still running after the title, don’t get me wrong. Don’t count me out. I’m in the top five, I’m one of the youngest in the division, and I’m coming for everything,” Vettori added.

At the age of just 29, time is certainly on Vettori’s side when it comes to ascending the middleweight mountain.

And with Adesanya currently off the throne, the Trento native will no doubt fancy his chances against the inexperienced grappling game of champion Alex Pereira should the Brazilian remain on top.

