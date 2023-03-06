Merab Dvalishvili Reveals Petr Yan and Friend Refused To Pay Up After Losing $50,000 Bet Over Result Of Aljamain Sterling Rematch

Merab Dvalishvili claims a member of Petr Yan’s camp refused to pay a $50,000 bet they had made on the outcome of the Russian’s rematch with Aljamain Sterling.

A bantamweight matchup between “The Machine” and Yan is scheduled to serve as the headlining bout for this weekend’s UFC Fight Night 221. Dvalishvili will enter the night looking to extend his eight-fight winning streak, while “No Mercy” will attempt to snap a two-fight skid.

The Russian famously lost his bantamweight title to Sterling when he landed an illegal knee at UFC 259 and was disqualified, which created a significant amount of hype for their rematch the following year. “Funk Master” defended his belt via split decision, and during a UFC 285 recap on Sterling’s YouTube channel his teammate Dvalishvili described a recent encounter with Yan where he tried to settle up on the bet he’d made.

“I met him in locker room…maybe Wednesday,” Dvalishvili said. “Last week, I was at [Performance Institute]. I was just running, my nighttime, and he was there. He just came day before. And I was talking and going back and forth in the locker room, and then I said ‘ Where is the money? Like, did your friend give you money he lost when we bet?’ So I bet money – who don’t know this one? When Aljo was fighting Petr Yan the second fight, his friend Anatoly [Malykhin] – he’s actually ONE FC’s double champion, he’s 205 and heavyweight champion – Anatoly, he’s from same country. And I bet him like man to man, we bet online which was big deal, you know? Like all my country, all his country know about it. $50,000, we bet two $50,000. It was no way to you lost against that guy, but like if you knee him in the face and then Petr wins like this, then yeah, I have to pay it.”

Dvalishvili: Yan Thinks He Won Sterling Rematch

There were some who argued after UFC 273 that Yan had done enough to regain his title, and apparently “No Mercy” decided that rendered the bet null and void.

Sterling defended his title via split decision at UFC 273. (Zuffa LLC)

“Okay, I ask him ‘Where is the money?’ He say ‘Oh, because I don’t really lost…I tell Anatoly don’t give, because I don’t lose.’ I’m like, look at this stupid guy. This guy is so stupid.”

Yan claimed the UFC’s interim bantamweight title by defeating Cory Sandhagen in between his losses to Sterling, but dropping a split decision to Sean O’Malley in his last fight means the 32-year-old has now lost consecutive fights for the first time in his career.

Currently the UFC’s 3-ranked bantamweight contender, Dvalishvili and Sterling have both publically stated that they have no intention of fighting each other. “Funk Master” is expected to defend his bantamweight title against Henry Cejudo at UFC 288, so perhaps his proposed move to featherweight after that fight could open the title picture up for his teammate.

What do you think of Dvalishvili’s claim that he wasn’t paid for the bet he made with Yan’s teammate?

