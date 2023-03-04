Michael Bisping Provides Breakdown And Pick For Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane

Michael Bisping has made his pick for Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane, and the former UFC middleweight champion also claims he knows exactly how the heavyweight title fight is going to play out.

Both Jones and Gane officially made weight for a UFC 285 main event that is possibly the most highly-anticipated fight of the year so far. “Bones” will be returning to the Octagon after a three-year absence and try to claim a second UFC title by moving up to heavyweight, while Gane is hoping to win the belt on his second try after coming up short against Francis Ngannou at UFC 270.

Aside from the intangible factors around Jones’ layoff and move to a new weight class, the style matchup between the two men has inspired quite a bit of debate. Plenty of fighters have weighed in on how things might play out, and Bisping told MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn that he’s already constructed a detailed picture of the fight in his mind.

The winner of Jones vs. Gane will claim the UFC’s vacant heavyweight title. (Zuffa LLC)

“I’ve got it. I know exactly what’s gonna happen,” Bisping said excitedly. “This is what’s gonna happen in the fight, it just dawned on me before. Jon’s very smart, he has a very high fight IQ. He’s very experienced. He knows how to win fights. It’s gonna be lackluster to start. Jon’s gonna be very elusive, right? Ciryl’s the guy that moves a lot, right? Ciryl’s the striker. Jon is gonna make Ciryl come to him, because going forward he’s gonna go through the danger, you know what I mean? Might walk on to a shot, or whatever it is. He’s not gonna shoot takedowns from the other side of the Octagon. Even walking into a clinch could be dangerous. So he’s gonna dance around, he’s gonna move a lot and he’s gonna make Ciryl be the aggressor. And if he keeps distance and makes Ciryl be the aggressor, Ciryl comes in, swings a shot, a kick, whatever it is…When that misses, then you’ve got a big area. You’ve got a big target to shoot on, to clinch, to takedown. So he’s gonna dance around, he’s gonna frustrate Ciryl. He’s gonna make Ciryl expose himself, and then he’s gonna look to take him down. Will it be successful? That’s not what I’m saying, but that’ll be the gameplan and the strategy.”

Bisping Picks Jones To Defeat Gane At UFC 285

Gane’s previous bid to win the heavyweight title was derailed when Ngannou surprised everyone by wrestling his way to a decision, which has led many fans to speculate that Jones might employ a similar approach to best the former interim heavyweight champion.

It’s always interesting to hear detailed breakdowns for a matchup, but Bisping was never going to escape his interview without providing an official prediction for the fight. “The Count” admitted that Gane’s power could allow him to score the upset, but in the end he couldn’t pick against the former light heavyweight champion.

Gane was outwrestled by Ngannou in his previous bid to become the UFC’s heavyweight champion. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

“I like Ciryl so much, I don’t wanna say it…Styles make fights, and wrestling is such a key component of mixed martial arts. You can’t deny that fact. And [Jones] can do it, and he’s outwrestled many great wrestlers…It’s gonna be tough for Ciryl, but I do see a world where we could see Jon Jones unconscious in the Octagon. That is a possibility. But if you’re asking me where I’d put my money, I’d put it on Jones.”

The matchup between Jones and Gane is already enough to make sure most fans tune in for UFC 285, but the stacked main card also includes a women’s flyweight title fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso along with several other intriguing bouts.

What do you think of Bisping’s breakdown and pick for the fight between Jones and Gane?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.