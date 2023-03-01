Michael Bisping Provides Inside Info On Conor McGregor & Michael Chandler’s Relationship On TUF

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has revealed what Michael Chandler told him regarding interactions with Conor McGregor during filming of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF).

After a lengthy period on the sidelines, the return of mixed martial arts’ biggest superstar is set. Having not competed since an unsuccessful 2021, which saw him go 0-2 in the cage against Dustin Poirier and suffer a leg break in their trilogy bout at UFC 264, the Irishman will face Chandler later this year.

More than just an expected collision in the Octagon, though, the pair will first go toe to toe as coaches on the 31st season of TUF, filming for which is well underway in Las Vegas.

Go ahead, you walk out the octagon first, the illusion of dominance is right where I want you to be. #tuf31 pic.twitter.com/lX8gTwdAu7 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) February 24, 2023

For McGregor, this marks his second experience in a coaching role on the UFC’s reality series. And given how his first stint on the show went in 2015, as well as his ever-present brash and controversial personality, many are expecting verbal fireworks when the season hits screens in May.

But according to a recent revelation from Bisping, that might not be the case.

Bisping Reveals Chandler’s Insight Into McGregor Interactions

During a recent episode of his Believe You Me podcast, Bisping recalled an interaction he had with Chandler, who was in attendance at the Apex for a recent UFC Fight Night event.

“The Count,” who’s had his fair share of disagreements with McGregor in the past, questioned “Iron” whether the former two-division champion has been engaging in his usual trash talk and outspoken antics during filming.

Perhaps surprisingly, Chandler noted that the Irishman has been “cordial” with him so far into the show. However, the former Bellator titleholder did admit that there have been some small instances of drama.

“I saw Michael Chandler at the fights last night. We had a quick conversation,” Bisping said. “I did ask him about McGregor. I said, ‘Are you guys getting along? Has there been any drama?’ And he said, ‘To be honest, with me… he’s been very cordial.’ He said there’s been bits of drama, of course there has. But he said nothing too spicy as of yet… (But), I mean, there will be eventually.”

While McGregor became renowned for his heated mic work through rivalries with José Aldo, Nate Diaz, and Khabib Nurmagomedov, we’ve also seen a more toned down approach from the Dubliner, such as for his bout against Donald Cerrone and the second fight with Poirier.

With that, perhaps McGregor is planning on letting his fists do the talking when he meets Chandler in the cage at the conclusion of TUF 31. Or, maybe he’s just getting warmed up ahead of an incoming barrage of insults.

We’ll find out soon enough.

