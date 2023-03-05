Michael Chandler Feels Bo Nickal Is ‘Too Talk-y’, Warns Him Against Calling Out Khamzat Chimaev

Michael Chandler is a fan of Bo Nickal and his potential in MMA, but he thinks the 27-year-old should avoid calling out top names like Khamzat Chimaev so early in his career.

“Iron” last competed when he and Dustin Poirier put on a Fight of the Night performance on the main card of UFC 281. Chandler was submitted in the third round of that matchup and is now 2-3 overall since joining the UFC, but his exciting fighting style has already allowed him to make the most of his time in the promotion.

The 36-year-old is expected to welcome former two-division champion Conor McGregor back to the Octagon after the two serve as coaches on Season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter, and the matchup is a chance for both men to jump back into the lightweight title picture. Always ready to speak his mind, Chandler chatted with media during UFC 285 and was asked for his thought on the debuting Bo Nickal.

“I’ll give you two thoughts,” Chandler began. “I think Bo Nickal, I think Bo Nickal has an exponential opportunity and exponential growth, and exponential potential in this sport. I think Bo can do awesome, awesome things. I think Bo will do awesome things. I think Bo has the people behind him, the people around him, he knows how to train.”

Chandler Warns Nickal Against Challenging Chimaev

Nickal ended up prevailing in his UFC debut against Jamie Pickett, but even before that resulted Chandler cautioned the decorated wrestler to take his time in the early days of his MMA career.

Nickal is one of the most significantly hyped talents in the history of MMA. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

“He’s got the talent, and obviously at this point he hasn’t been very shy on the microphone. Now that would be the second thing I would say. I think it’s a little bit unbecoming to come into the UFC off the Contender Series and start talking about Khamzat Chimaev and fighting Jon Jones, or whoever he’s freakin’ fighting you know. At some point, you gotta just play the game as well. You gotta grow, but grow at the right rate. People see what Conor did getting on the microphone, people see what these other people have done. I think Bo’s getting a little bit, you know, too talk-y for the average fan’s liking. If it were me and I were his manager, I’d say ‘Hey, let’s keep our nose to the grindstone. Let’s knock ‘em down when they put ‘em in front of us.’ Let’s talk about realistic matchups, but don’t talk about Khamzat Chimaev your first fight in the UFC basically.”

Nickal’s wrestling credentials led to him being tabbed as one of the most-hyped prospects in MMA history, but after submitting Pickett the 27-year-old is still only 4-0 and just made his pro debut in 2022.

Chimaev was previously one of the sport’s most significant prospects, but considering he’s now the UFC’s #3-ranked welterweight contender he may have outgrown that moniker. The undefeated fighter has collected five victories since debuting in the UFC in 2020, and he most recently submitted Kevin Holland in the first round of a catchweight bout at UFC 279.

What do you think of Chandler’s comments about Nickal calling out Chimaev?

