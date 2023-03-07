Michael Chandler Hints That Nate Diaz Gave Him Advice On Beating Conor McGregor, Speaks On TUF Experience

Ahead of his highly anticipated showdown with Conor McGregor, UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler may have gotten a helping hand from a former opponent of the Irishman’s.

After a lengthy period of recovery on the sidelines, 2023 is set to be the year in which former two-division champion McGregor finally returns to action. The sport’s biggest star has been away from the Octagon since breaking his leg at UFC 264 in the summer of 2021.

While a host of fighters threw their names into the hat to welcome the Dubliner back to the cage, from Charles Oliveira to Tony Ferguson, the persistent efforts of Chandler ultimately paid off, with the former Bellator champion slated to throw down with McGregor later this year.

Ahead of the contest, which marks the latest in a string of high-profile matchups since he made the switch to the UFC from Bellator, Chandler will no doubt be studying McGregor’s past fights.

And that will almost certainly include his two-fight series with Stockton star Nate Diaz, whom Chandler even interacted with while in attendance at UFC 285 this past weekend. Soon after the meeting, “Iron” hinted that the fan favorite may have passed on some advice when it comes to defeating McGregor.

“Maybe, maybe (Diaz gave some advice),” Chandler told InsideFighting whilst laughing.

In terms of guidance ahead of a fight with McGregor, Chandler could certainly do worse than Diaz. The TUF 5 lightweight victor handed the Irishman his first UFC defeat back in 2016, securing a submission victory in the main event of UFC 196.

In the same interview, Chandler also provided a prediction for his own collision with McGregor, outlining his plans to finish the former featherweight and lightweight kingpin in the same round as Diaz managed in the pair’s first clash.

But before focusing too hard on their battle inside the cage, Chandler has currently got eyes on a victory over McGregor in a different form.

Chandler Admits ‘Caring’ About TUF More Than He Expected

Ahead of their fight, which is reportedly targeted for September, Chandler and McGregor are going toe to toe as coaches on the 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter, filming for which is ongoing.

Recently, Chandler provided some insight into the experience so far, telling BT Sport’s Caroline Pearce that he ‘cares a lot more’ about the show and his team than he ever thought possible.

“It has exceeded my expectations. I care a lot more than I thought I ever would. It’s been a lot harder than I ever thought it would be,” Chandler said. “Falling in love with my team. Enjoying the competition between me and Conor. I said at the very beginning, at the onset of this thing, I wanna beat Conor at every single turn. And my team’s doing well, so we’re enjoying ourselves, I’m enjoying myself.”

While fans will have to wait until the season premiere in May to gain a look at the relationship between the two opposing coaches, Chandler has hinted that tension is beginning to pick up as they get deeper into the season.

How do you think the expected fight between Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor will play out?

