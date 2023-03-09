Michael ‘Venom’ Page: Luke Rockhold Might Be “Shocked” By Mike Perry In BKFC Fight

Michael ‘Venom’ Page has given his thoughts on the upcoming Bare Knuckle FC headliner between Luke Rockhold and Mike Perry.

Rockhold and Perry will clash on April 29th in one of the biggest cards in BKFC history. Eddie Alvarez will also take on Chad Mendes at the event that is stacked with talent from top to bottom.

Page, who will make his Bellator return at Bellator 292 later this month, has experience in bare-knuckle fighting. He lost to Perry in a wire-to-wire brawl at BKFC London last year in his bare-knuckle debut.

Rockhold is attempting to become the latest MMA veteran to make the move to bare-knuckle. But, Page feels Perry’s experience in the ring, along with the unique ruleset, could throw Rockhold off of his game.

Michael ‘Venom’ Page Previews Luke Rockhold vs. Mike Perry

During a recent interview with The MMA Hour, Page gave his breakdown for the upcoming Perry/Rockhold fight.

“I was kinda surprised by Mike Perry,” Page said. “I know he’s game for any kind of fight, but Luke Rockhold’s a lot bigger. So it’s going to be difficult. But, Perry comes to fight, it doesn’t matter who is in front of him, he’s comfortable in that arena. He’s used to it, it might be a shock for Luke Rockhold.”

Perry has made a name for himself in this new BKFC venture after an up-and-down run in the UFC. He won his BKFC debut over Julian Lane before getting the nod over Page in their fight.

Rockhold, who retired after a UFC 278 loss to Paulo Costa, quickly backtracked on that decision and has hinted at a move to boxing for months. He’ll get the opportunity to make the move to bare-knuckle with ease against a tough fighter in Perry.

As BKFC continues to grow, high-profile matchups like Perry vs. Rockhold will become more common. Page feels Rockhold and others should be aware of the stark differences of damage input and output inside the BKFC ring.

