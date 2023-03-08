Michael “Venom” Page Assesses Fantasy Fight With Leon Edwards: “I See Myself Winning That”

Bellator welterweight Michael “Venom” Page has assessed how a matchup with UFC counterpart and compatriot Leon Edwards would play out.

Page is currently gearing up for his return to action following an unsuccessful 2022 in combat sports. As well as falling short of interim Bellator gold in front of his home fans last May, when Logan Storley outgrappled him en route to a split decision win, MVP made a failed debut against Mike Perry in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

Having remained active with a venture to a new sport, Page is back in mixed martial arts and ready to make another push towards champion Yaroslav Amosov. And if he’s to stake his claim for another title shot, the Londoner could certainly do worse than a standout victory over Goiti Yamauchi.

The Japanese-born Brazilian has impressed across a three-fight winning run since a narrow decision defeat to Dan Moret in 2021. Like Page, Yamauchi occupies a place inside the welterweight top five and is hoping to book a spot opposite the divisional king soon enough.

Ahead of the pair’s collision this Friday at Bellator 292, “Venom” has reiterated his title ambitions and insisted that his motivation hasn’t dimmed since his defeat to Storley. With that, he’s hoping to replicate the success of another of his country’s prominent welterweights.

Page Speaks On Edwards’ Title Win, Discusses Fantasy Fight

Last August, Leon Edwards shocked the world by knocking out Kamaru Usman in the UFC 278 main event. In doing so, “Rocky” became only the second UK champ in MMA’s premier promotion, and the first at 170 pounds.

As Page aims to follow suit by achieving the same feat under the Bellator banner, he recently spoke of his compatriot’s talents during an appearance on MMA Junkie Radio. “Venom” also touched on his confidence should the pair ever come together inside the cage.

“He’s a great athlete. I feel like he’s been underestimated for a long time. I’m glad he got that shot finally because it was well deserved,” Page said. “We’ve actually done some work before in the past, some sparring. Yeah, he’s a tough opponent.

“It is a very even fight. I’m gonna be a bit more political about it. But, obviously, I never put myself second going into a fight. So, if I’m asking me the question, 100 percent I see myself winning that fight,” Page added.

Like Page, Edwards is also gearing up for a crucial contest. Having ascended to the throne last year, the Englishman is now tasked with defending the belt for the first time against Usman.

This time, Edwards will have the home-crowd advantage, with the pair set to headline UFC 286 in London, England, on March 18.

How do you think a fight between Michael Page and Leon Edwards would play out?

