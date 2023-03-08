Miesha Tate vs. Mayra Bueno Silva Booked For June 3rd, Twitter Reacts

Former UFC bantamweight champion Miesha Tate is returning to 135lbs to face Mayra Bueno Silva at a June 3rd UFC Fight Night.

MMA Fighting was among the first to report the news of the Tate/Silva booking.

Tate returns to bantamweight after a one-fight stint at flyweight didn’t prove fruitful. She lost to Lauren Murphy at UFC Long Island in her first fight at flyweight.

Before the loss to Murphy, Tate lost a bantamweight main event against Ketlen Vieira in Nov. 2021. She won her comeback fight in July 2021 over Marion Reneau in her first fight in five years.

Tate will face a tough test in the surging Silva. A winner of three straight fights, Silva is on the verge of potentially entering the bantamweight title picture with a win.

Silva made her UFC debut in Sept. 2018 after winning on the first edition of Dana White’s Contender Series Brazil. She went on to trade wins and losses at flyweight before moving back up to bantamweight.

MMA Twitter Reacts To Miesha Tate/Mayra Bueno Silva News

Here’s what MMA Twitter had to say about the Tate/Silva matchup.

Another Miesha Tate L incoming☺️ https://t.co/IaBEukmodz — dylan k (@dsage_k) March 7, 2023

I cant bare to see miesha get beat up again😭 https://t.co/EYv4nXC2UT — jgrizz (@_ja100) March 7, 2023

It’s uncertain if the Tate/Silva fight will be the main event for the June 3rd card. A venue and location have yet to be revealed for the event.

The Tate/Silva winner has a chance to etch their name into the bantamweight title picture. UFC Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes is expected to return later this year.

What is your reaction to the Miesha Tate vs. Mayra Bueno Silva booking?