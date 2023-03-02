Mike Perry Has No Regrets Over Leaked ‘Script’ Of Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury

Mike Perry’s troll job created speculation leading up to the highly-anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury.

Fury gave Paul his first professional boxing loss on Sunday in Abu Dhabi. The fight was a back-and-forth affair from start to finish, with Fury outpointing Paul to earn the biggest win of his young career.

Before, during, and after Paul vs. Fury, some continued to question the integrity of the matchup. Paul has been accused of scripting his fights, including most recent fights against Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva.

Perry, who was the backup fighter to Paul vs. Fury, created a firestorm on social media when he posted a script for the fight that later was admitted to be fake.

Mike Perry Reportedly Irked Jake Paul’s Camp After Posting Fake ‘Script’

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Perry explained why he decided to post the image of the Paul vs. Fury fake script.

“It was an Instagram post my buddy sent me, and then I just thought later that day thought ‘I bet this is a good tweet’,” Perry said of the fabricated Paul/Fury script. “So I tweeted it, and it’s probably my best tweet of all time…it got a lot of attention, people talked a lot of trash on me for it, whatever.

“Jake’s coach wrote me and was upset about his reputation and ‘I’ve always had your back’…Jake never cared about my reputation when he posted the video of what I said to him at practice, trying to coach him up…in sports, apparently it’s legal for them to try to make scripts on this stuff.”

As of this writing, there’s no direct evidence that Paul or Fury stage their fights.

Before losing to Fury, Paul won his first six fights, including knockouts of Woodley and former Bellator champion Ben Askren. He’s expected to activate the rematch clause in his contract to fight Fury a second time later this year.

Fury remains unbeaten in his boxing career after recent wins over Anthony Taylor and Daniel Bocianski. He’s the half-brother of heavyweight boxing star Tyson Fury.

Perry will make his BKFC return later this year against former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold. He’s been calling for a fight with Paul over the past two years, although he might not get the opportunity from Paul after this recent controversy.

What is your reaction to Mike Perry’s comments about posting the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury ‘script’?