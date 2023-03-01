Mike Perry vs. Luke Rockhold Set For BKFC 41 (4/29), Eddie Alvarez Also Signed

Bare Knuckle FC has made another big splash in the form of signing Luke Rockhold to face Mike Perry at an upcoming event.

BKFC President Dave Feldman announced the news of Rockhold’s deal during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour.

Rockhold vs. Perry will headline the promotion’s April 29th event later this year. In addition, former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez has signed on with BKFC to face Chad Mendes on the same card.

Rockhold announced his retirement following a loss to Paulo Costa at UFC 278, before quickly pivoting on that declaration. He hinted at a move to boxing and other combat ventures, which will begin with this upcoming BKFC debut.

Perry has quickly become one of the biggest names in BKFC after defeating Michael ‘Venom’ Page last year in London. He’s 2-0 with the promotion after winning his debut over Julian Lane following a long stint in the UFC.

Perry announced his return earlier this year, but Rockhold’s signing wasn’t finalized at the time.

Alvarez parted ways with ONE last year following an up-and-down tenure with the promotion. He last fought in MMA in April 2021, losing to Ok Rae Yoon via unanimous decision.

Alvarez will face a tough test in Mendes, a former UFC featherweight title challenger who looked impressive in his BKFC debut against Joshuah Alvarez in early 2022.

Rockhold and Alvarez are two of the latest UFC veterans to sign with BKFC. The promotion has taken chances on the likes of Mendes, Paige VanZant, and Rachael Ostovich.

BKFC 41 will take place in Broomfield, CO at the 1st Bank Center.

