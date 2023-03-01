MMA News Today (3/1/23): Footage Of Referee Asking Jake Paul If He Wants To Continue Against Tommy Fury, Darren Till Released, And More

Welcome to MMA News Today, a daily feature running down the most interesting stories in the world of mixed martial arts. For March 1, 2023, we’re taking a look at:

Footage of referee asking Jake Paul if he wants the fight to go on.

Darren Till’s time with the UFC is over.

Michael Bisping sheds light on dynamic between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler on The Ultimate Fighter.

Jake Paul Questioned Harshly By Referee

Last weekend, Jake Paul suffered the first defeat of his professional boxing career. After almost two years of teases and delays, Tommy Fury finally stepped into the ring with ‘The Problem Child’.

After eight rounds of back-and-forth action, ‘TNT’ was declared the winner via split-decision. During the sixth round, referee Hector Afu broke up a clinch between the pair before outright asking Paul “Wanna fight?”

During the contest, Afu deducted points from both men and appeared visibly frustrated by their displays in round six. Paul was soundly outstruck by Fury in every single round en route to his first defeat in the boxing ring.

The footage of Afu questioning Paul has since been uploaded to Tik Tok.

Darren Till Breaks Silence On UFC Release

Former UFC Welterweight Championship contender Darren Till’s run with the promotion appears to be over for now.

‘The Gorilla’ was recently taken off the rankings and has now confirmed his release on Twitter. Once considered a generational star in the making, Till never quite recovered from his first career loss at UFC 228. There, the Scouser was soundly beaten by then-welterweight champ Tyron Woodley via second-round submission.

In the years after, Till went just 1-4, including high profile losses to Jorge Masvidal and Robert Whittaker.

In regards to his recent release, Till has explained he maintain a positive dynamic with the UFC top brass. Furthermore, he revealed that he actually asked for his release but seemingly has plans for a return down the road.

What’s happening everyone,

Me, Dana & Hunter are still cool as fuck.

I asked UFC 2 remove me just 2 sort some other shit for the foreseeable,

They happily agreed to release me out of contract which I appreciate.

I’m not going anywhere, got big plans to execute & I’ll be back. 🦍 — Frank Till (@darrentill2) March 1, 2023

You can read more about Darren Till’s release here.

“Nothing Too Spicy” – Michael Bisping On Conor McGregor And Michael Chandler

Former UFC Middleweight Champion Michael Bisping recently revealed an interaction he had with UFC lightweight star Michael Chandler. ‘Iron’ is currently working as a coach on the new season of The Ultimate Fighter opposite former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor.

Images: @thenotoriousmma/Instagram & @MikeChandlerMMA/Twitter

Bisping quizzed Chandler on how it’s going. ‘Iron’ revealed to him that while there’s already been some “drama” on the set, there’s been no beef between him and McGregor yet.

“I saw Michael Chandler at the fights last night. We had a quick conversation,” Bisping said. “I did ask him about McGregor. I said, ‘Are you guys getting along? Has there been any drama?’ And he said, ‘To be honest, with me… he’s been very cordial.’ He said there’s been bits of drama, of course there has. But he said nothing too spicy as of yet… [But], I mean, there will be eventually.”

The new season of TUF is expected to air in late May. Later this year, McGregor and Chandler will collide in the Octagon. The fight will mark McGregor’s first in more than two years by the time it happens. He hasn’t competed since his brutal leg injury against Dustin Poirier all the way back at UFC 264 in July 2021.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below and if you want to read more about Bisping’s info on McGregor and Chandler, you can do so here.