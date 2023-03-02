MMA News Today (3/2/23): Jon Jones Puts Aside Dislike For Israel Adesanya And Endorses Him For Sponsorship Deal, Francis Ngannou Talks Re-Signing With UFC, And More

Welcome to MMA News Today, a daily feature running down the most interesting stories in the world of mixed martial arts. For March 2, 2023, we’re taking a look at:

Jon Jones has surprisingly positive words for Israel Adesanya.

Francis Ngannou shares his thoughts on re-signing with the UFC.

Mike Perry unapologetic for Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury ‘script leak’.

“He’s A Statement-Maker” – Jon Jones On Israel Adesanya

In a recent sneaker shopping appearance on Complex, MMA legend Jon Jones was asked which fighters right now would be cut out for a sneaker sponsorship deal. Surprisingly, Jones was quick to highlight former UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya.

“I don’t like this fighter very much, but Israel Adesanya,” Jones said. “He’s a statement-maker, you know, he’s not afraid to step outside of the box when it comes to his fashion and things like that, I can see him being a great sponsored athlete. I actually think he does have a Puma deal, yeah, yeah, so well deserved.”

‘Bones’ and ‘The Last Stylebender’ have been at odds for years now. Prior to his commitment to bulking up for a heavyweight run, Jones was often linked with Adesanya as a potential dream fight. Jones himself was frequently dismissive of the bout and of Adesanya as a fighter on his level.

Adesanya, meanwhile, has pulled no punches when it comes to dissing ‘Bones’. Perhaps most infamous of all were Adesanya’s comments on Jones and his then-fiancé after a domestic incident in September 2021.

“It Would Take A Lot” – Francis Ngannou On A UFC Return

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou was stripped of his title and released from his contract back in January.

The eyebrow-raising news followed years of back-and-forth and tensions between Ngannou and the promotion’s top brass. ‘The Predator’ has frequently been very vocal about his dissatisfaction with the UFC’s pay scale.

Since leaving the promotion, the Cameroonian powerhouse has received multiple offers from the pro boxing world. A boxing fan originally, it appears Ngannou will be moving from MMA into pugilism soon.

During a recent interview with The Schmo, Ngannou was questioned on a UFC return. He explained it would take a lot for something as unlikely as a return to get off the ground.

“I think my situation is different than others. It’s not like I got cut or something. I left, you know?” Ngannou said. “It would take a lot in order for me to come back, and I doubt that.”

You can read more about Ngannou’s comments on the matter here.

“My Best Tweet Of All Time” – Mike Perry On Paul/Fury Script Leak Tweet

BKFC fighter Mike Perry landed himself in hot water over the weekend. Jake Paul tasted defeat in the boxing ring for the first time against former Love Island star Tommy Fury. After eight rounds of competitive action, Fury picked up a split-decision victory.

Playing on scripting allegation levied against Paul during his Tyron Woodley fights, ‘Platinum’ posted a hoax leak on social media. The fake script quickly caught fire with users and blew up on Twitter.

During a recent interaction with TMZ Sports, Perry explained why he posted it. ‘Platinum’ also asserted that he has regrets on the matter.

“It was an Instagram post my buddy sent me, and then I just thought later that day thought ‘I bet this is a good tweet’,” Perry said. “So I tweeted it, and it’s probably my best tweet of all time… It got a lot of attention, people talked a lot of trash on me for it, whatever.

“Jake’s coach wrote me and was upset about his reputation and ‘I’ve always had your back’… Jake never cared about my reputation when he posted the video of what I said to him at practice, trying to coach him up… In sports, apparently it’s legal for them to try to make scripts on this stuff.”

Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below and if you want to read more about Mike Perry’s script tweet, you can do so here.