MMA News Today (3/6/23): Bruce Buffer Makes Special Appearance To Announce Jon Jones At Lit UFC 285 After Party, Beef Between Conor McGregor And Michael Chandler, And More

Welcome to MMA News Today, a daily feature running down the most interesting stories in the world of mixed martial arts. For March 6, 2023, we’re taking a look at:

Bruce Buffer announces Jon Jones at his post-fight party.

Dana White sheds light on beef between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler.

Henry Cejudo and Aljamain Sterling’s confrontation at UFC 285.

Bruce Buffer Livens Up Jon Jones’ Party

At UFC 285, Jon Jones returned to the Octagon with a vengeance. It took ‘Bones’ just over two minutes to walk Ciryl Gane down and secure a submission win with a guillotine choke. After three years of training, Jones’ impressive heavyweight debut has silenced any and all doubters in regards to how he’d handle the heaviest weight class.

After the fight, ‘Bones’ celebrated his victory in Las Vegas with an after-fight party. Considering his troublesome history in the city, it’s hardly surprising the likes of UFC President Dana White were slightly concerned by Jones celebrating in the area.

Fortunately, it appeared to be smooth sailing for all involved. During the celebrations, Bruce Buffer popped up to give the new UFC Heavyweight Champion a main-event calibre introduction announcement.

Jones appeared to be in good spirits after the party.

“They Don’t Like Each Other Now” – Dana White On Conor McGregor And Michael Chandler

Things are reportedly heating up on the set of The Ultimate Fighter 31.

During the post-fight press conference for UFC 285, White revealed that beef between ‘The Notorious’ and ‘Iron’ has kicked off. The pair are serving as coaches for the new season of TUF. The series is expected to culminate in a fight between McGregor and Chandler, the Irishman’s first clash since UFC 264 back in July 2021.

The UFC President explained that the duo actually got on well initially. However, tensions between them have continued to escalate as filming of the show has worn on. While White avoided revealing just how extreme the incidents between the pair have been, he confirmed that the situation was alarming.

“Chandler and Conor were very respectful to each other, and then some things started escalating that you’ll see on the show. They don’t like each other now,” White said of McGregor/Chandler. “A lot of shit went down on Friday…the stuff that just happened, shouldn’t have happened…not good.”

You can read more about Dana White’s comments on Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler here.

Henry Cejudo And Aljamain Sterling Nearly Brawl At UFC 285

Former UFC Flyweight and Bantamweight Champion Henry Cejudo is expected to return to action this year. A fight with current bantamweight kingpin Aljamain Sterling is reportedly on the cards, despite ‘Funk Master’s latest batch of injury woes.

ESPN MMA

The pair bumped into each other over the weekend at UFC 285. ‘Triple C’ was in the house to support teammate Jon Jones in the main event.

The heated backstage confrontation between the two nearly devolved into a brawl.

Things are heating up between Cejudo and Sterling backstage at #UFC285 🔥 🔊 pic.twitter.com/Nr3hAX6XiR — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 5, 2023

While the pair have been talking plenty of trash in recent months, this is arguably the first truly aggressive exchange between them.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below and if you want to read more about Henry Cejudo and Aljamain Sterling’s backstage dispute, you can do so here.