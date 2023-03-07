MMA News Today (3/7/23): Massive Conor McGregor Told To Fight Jon Jones After Latest UFC Fight Gear Photoshoot, Merab Dvalishvili Reveals Petr Yan And Friend Lost 50k Bet To Him, And More

Welcome to MMA News Today, a daily feature running down the most interesting stories in the world of mixed martial arts. For March 7, 2023, we’re taking a look at:

Conor McGregor’s jacked physique leads to Jon Jones comparisons.

Merab Dvalishvili talks bet he had with Anatoly Malykhin over Petr Yan.

Bo Nickal responds to Michael Chandler’s critical assessment of him.

“I Thought Brock Lesnar Was Back” – Fans React To Conor McGregor Photoshoot

Former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor is expected to make his long-awaited Octagon return later this year. Before that, though, the Irishman will coach on The Ultimate Fighter 31 opposite future opponent Michael Chandler.

A recent fighting photoshoot of ‘The Notorious’ was uploaded to Instagram. Sporting a larger-than-ever, jacked physique and lacking the signature beard, the Irishman was almost unrecognizable bar the distinctive tattoos.

Fans were quick to comment a variety of humorous takes on the photos. From likening McGregor to former UFC Heavyweight Champion and WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar to suggesting he challenge new heavyweight king Jon Jones.

Others, meanwhile, noted McGregor’s current clean-shaven look and appearance.

Just another day in the comments section of a Conor McGregor Instagram post, it would seem.

Merab Dvalishvili Recounts 50k Bet With Petr Yan

No.4-ranked UFC bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili recently revealed a bet he had for UFC 259. There, then-UFC Bantamweight Champion Petr Yan dropped the gold to Aljamain Sterling.

The finish to the bout was riddled with controversy as Yan lost via DQ after throwing a blatant knee to the head of a downed Sterling. ‘Funk Master’ was deemed unable to continue and awarded the title. The rematch saw Sterling survive ‘No Mercy’ once again, this time via split-decision.

During a recent appearance on ‘Aljo’s YouTube channel, ‘The Machine’ shed some light on a recent meeting he had with Yan. The pair are expected to clash this weekend at UFC Fight Night 221. Dvalishvili revealed that he and ONE Championship fighter Anatoly Malykhin had a bet on Sterling vs. Yan II.

“I met him in locker room…maybe Wednesday,” Dvalishvili said. “Last week, I was at [Performance Institute]. I was just running, my nighttime, and he was there. He just came day before. And I was talking and going back and forth in the locker room, and then I said ‘ Where is the money? Like, did your friend give you money he lost when we bet?’ So I bet money – who don’t know this one? When Aljo was fighting Petr Yan the second fight, his friend Anatoly [Malykhin] – he’s actually ONE FC’s double champion, he’s 205 and heavyweight champion – Anatoly, he’s from same country. And I bet him like man to man, we bet online which was big deal, you know? Like all my country, all his country know about it. $50,000, we bet two $50,000. It was no way to you lost against that guy, but like if you knee him in the face and then Petr wins like this, then yeah, I have to pay it.”

You can read more about Merab Dvalishvili’s bet here.

“Michael Chandler Is A Fan Of Me” – Bo Nickal

UFC middleweight prospect Bo Nickal exploded onto the scene last year with his impressive showings on Dana White’s Contender Series. Over the weekend, ‘The Allen Assassin’ picked up a controversial first-round win over Jamie Pickett in his Octagon debut at UFC 285.

The brash Nickal has turned plenty of heads with his big time callouts over the past year. From claiming he could outwrestle Khamzat Chimaev to gunning for then-middleweight kingpin Israel Adesanya, the ambitious Nickal has made no bones about his goals in MMA.

UFC lightweight star Michael Chandler recently suggested Nickal ought to slow down a little given the early stage of his career he’s still in.

MMA Junkie

In a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, ‘The Allen Assassin’ revealed he was appreciate of ‘Iron’s wisdom.

“I think there’s a lot of wisdom with that statement,” Nickal said. “I think Michael Chandler is a fan of me, I think Michael Chandler wants me to win. First off, he said my potential is exponential, so let’s look at what he’s actually saying. He’s talking about it in a perspective of the fans. If I say ‘Give me Khamzat’… 99% of fans are going to say [I’m an idiot]… That’s the perspective that he’s taking. He’s not hating on me at all. I don’t think he’s a guy that would do that because he’s always been cool to me.”

Despite his explosive, power-brawling fight style, Chandler comes from a similar collegiate wrestling background to Nickal. Both men had impressive runs in the NCAA, with Nickal even making it to the Olympic trials.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below and if you want to read more about Nickal’s take on Michael Chandler’s comments, you can do so here.